Chicago Fire rumors: Could more characters die in Season 11?

Miranda Rae Mayo plays Stella Kidd on the Chicago Fire Season 11 cast. Pic credit: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBCUniversal

Chicago Fire rumors about more characters dying during Season 11 have been popping up online due to what took place during the fall finale.

An explosion from the Chicago Fire fall finale left firefighters Stella Kidd and Sam Carver in peril, along with Detective Pryma and one of the bomb technicians.

We also saw the return of villain Emma Jacobs, who is the former paramedic that used to work with Violet Mikami at Firehouse 51. Emma had stepped in when Sylvie Brett traveled to Portland for some time with Matt Casey.

Then there are the not-so-subtle hints that Christopher Herrmann might want to retire, that Mouch is ready to sacrifice himself as the oldest member of the crew, and that the four members of the Rescue team constantly put themselves in harm’s way.

Chicago Fire is no stranger to killing off characters, either, which was displayed when Chief Evan Hawkins died a few episodes into Season 11. It showcased that nobody is really safe on the show.

Moving forward, the concern that some One Chicago fans are sharing online is justified, but it’s never easy to predict which character might fall next.

Who are the most likely characters to die on Chicago Fire?

It may be cheating, but we are going to go with several of the supporting characters as the most likely people to perish as Chicago Fire Season 11 continues. It would be pretty easy for the writers to kill Pryma in that explosion.

Likewise, Emma has been set up in a long-term villain storyline, so her character might start creating waves before ultimately perishing due to a situation she causes herself later this season.

Carver is also a candidate for a character that could die on Chicago Fire, but it sure seems like he has more backstory to reveal about his past with Stella Kidd. And if that backstory needs explaining, then Stella has to survive that explosion as well.

Please don’t let this be a Stella replacement. Chicago fire gods please keep the loml safe pic.twitter.com/Ryrdt71wye — Izzy ☘️| you got this (inactive) (@stellasmcnally) December 22, 2022

More to come on Chicago Fire Season 11

The Chicago Fire winter premiere synopsis has already been revealed, and it suggests that there will be a lot of drama in the aftermath of the fall finale explosion.

Meanwhile, we predicted whether Chicago Fire will be renewed or not, as NBC hasn’t pulled the trigger yet on giving the writers a Season 12 to work with.

But we certainly need all three shows to come back if the producers are going to finally give us another true One Chicago crossover event.

just remembered this video exists, god i miss him so much pic.twitter.com/mc34Jw39q3 — ًًً (@R0BERTCHASE) December 12, 2022

Do you think you know which characters are going to survive Chicago Fire Season 11? Weigh in with your thoughts in the comment section and see if your predictions turn out to be correct.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.