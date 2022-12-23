Chicago Fire Season 12: Will the show get renewed?

Alberto Rosende plays firefighter Blake Gallo on Chicago Fire Season 11. Pic credit: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBCUniversal

Chicago Fire Season 12 has not yet been ordered at NBC, leading to the inevitable questions about what comes next.

The last time NBC announced a renewal, it was for three seasons of the show, covering Seasons 9, 10, and 11 at the network.

When Chicago Fire Season 11 comes to a close this spring, that will be the end of the current contract.

It seems very likely that NBC will renew the Wednesday night drama, especially with how good the ratings have been.

There are questions about costs that come up with any shows that have large casts and rely on action shots, but this sure seems like a program that should remain profitable to NBC.

Numbers remain really good in that 9/8c time slot on Wednesday evenings, with the show routinely drawing more viewers than the competitors on other networks. That has even happened on nights where One Chicago is running repeat episodes.

Will Chicago Fire get canceled or renewed?

Our prediction here at Monsters and Critics is that Chicago Fire Season 12 will be ordered by NBC and that it is just a matter of time until that official announcement gets made.

It also looks really good for Chicago Med Season 9 and Chicago P.D. Season 11 to be ordered at the same time, possibly for multiple new seasons each.

More news from the world of One Chicago

The 2023 winter premiere for all three One Chicago shows arrives on Wednesday, January 4. That’s going to be a night packed with action, especially when it comes to the Chicago Fire cliffhanger getting resolved.

The showrunners have teased that repercussions are coming to Chicago Fire, suggesting that there could be a big fallout after that exploded grenade. Will Stella Kidd survive the case that Detective Pryma has been running? We will soon find out.

We have also learned that a new actress has joined Chicago Fire and that she will make her debut in an episode airing later in Season 11. That’s in addition to the return of evil paramedic Emma Jacobs, who the showrunners claim has “gruesome” intents.

To go back and re-watch the 2022 Chicago Fire fall finale, the episode is available for streaming on Paramount+. With everything that happened in the final moments, it can’t hurt for fans to watch that installment one more time before continuing on with Season 11 content.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.