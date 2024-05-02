Chicago Fire returned with a new firefighter, an intense rescue, and a new boss at Firehouse 51

The Chicago Fire hiatus ended Wednesday night with a new episode called The Wrong Guy.

Paramedic Lyla Novak (Jocelyn Hudon) was introduced in the previous episode as the new partner for Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith).

Novak stepped in after Chief Boden (Eamonn Walker) sent Jared Lennox (Wesam Keesh) packing. Lennox didn’t fit at Firehouse 51, as the team sought a replacement for Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer).

Violet wasn’t sure about Novak at first, but she was won over by Novak’s skills in the field and outgoing personality.

Rome Flynn has also departed from the Chicago Fire cast. He played firefighter Jake Gibson, the character replacing Blake Gallo (Alberto Rosende).

More casting changes are in store this season, so be ready One Chicago fans.

Chicago Fire Season 12, Episode 10 recap

The new episode began with the revelation that Joe Cruz (Joe Minoso) and his son Javi had to fend for themselves for seven days as his wife was out of town.

Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) told Violet she wasn’t ready for a new full-time firefighter, so they went with a floater.

Boden was revealed to be out of town for a few weeks, so Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) was in charge as ranking officer, and Kylie Estevez (Katelynn Shennett) was filling in for Mouch (Christian Stolte) as he took a tech rescue class in Atlanta.

The new floater was introduced as firefighter Jack Damon. Here’s everything you should know about the actor playing him.

After fleshing out those stories, Firehouse 51 was called to a rescue involving a car stuck in the side of a building.

Stella got in the car to help the driver while Severide got on the hood to anchor it. She rescued the driver but had to jump to a ladder to save herself before the car fell. It was a close call.

More from the new episode of Chicago Fire

A letter arrived stating funding had been cut from Girls on Fire, and Javi’s social worker asked to meet with Cruz. Javi’s uncle surfaced from Honduras and wanted to visit while in Chicago. Cruz became worried the uncle would try to adopt Javi.

Severide offered Novak the full-time paramedic spot, but she turned it down. She enjoyed being a floater. The firefighter floater (Damon) also won over Kidd, who asked him to cover more shifts.

The uncle showed up and bonded with Javi but then asked for $50,000 from Cruz (to disappear), or he might try to take Javi back to Honduras with him. It turned out that the man wasn’t even the uncle and was only trying to extort money. Cruz went to the social worker, and they set up a sting to arrest the man, which went smoothly.

The new firefighter helped Kidd get on television to speak about Girls on Fire (after the big rescue earlier), enamoring him further to his possible new lieutenant. It worked, and Girls on Fire was saved. It also led to Kidd asking Damon to stick around even longer.

Elsewhere in the episode, Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) got in trouble with his wife for trying to track their kids through their cell phones, Severide became a bit overwhelmed by the demand of being in charge, and Sam Carver (Jake Lockett) and Darren Ritter (Daniel Kyri) became suspicious of the new guy.

Violet also worked to bond with Novak and convince her that she should come to Firehouse 51.

