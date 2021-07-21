Chicago Fire contest will name Season 10 character after a fan

Jesse Spencer as Matthew Casey and Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide return for Chicago Fire Season 10 premiere. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

Chicago Fire is having a new contest where a fan of the show could have a character named after them.

In order to create some positive buzz for Chicago Fire Season 10, Wolf Entertainment is offering fans a chance to directly impact the show.

It’s a cool thought that a character popping up on the show soon will be named after a viewer. That’s a good way to keep a fan for life.

The return date for Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D. was revealed recently, so the good news just keeps flowing from the Wednesday night lineup at NBC.

“Do you want a chance to have a character on the next season of #ChicagoFire named after you? @wolfentertainment is going [to] be giving you the opportunity by simply texting your name and #NameACharacter to Wolf Entertainment at 212-380-1203!” reads a fun Instagram post that has been shared on the NBC One Chicago page.

This could definitely be a neat way for a fan of Chicago Fire to really be involved in Season 10. Hopefully, that character ends up being involved in a fun storyline during the upcoming season of the show.

The full Instagram post is shared below and a video accompanies it to help create additional buzz. It’s certainly a fun way for fans to get even more involved in the show than they have in the past.

Chicago Fire must address Season 9 cliffhanger

At the end of Chicago Fire Season 9, the show had a huge cliffhanger. Four members of the rescue team were trapped underwater during a boat rescue and they were running out of time.

Four characters’ fates were left hanging in the balance and it has to be addressed during the Chicago Fire Season 10 premiere.

The Chicago Fire showrunner was definitely right when he made his prediction about how fans would take to the season finale. Derek Haas said it “will make a lot of viewers angry” based on how it would end. He was right. But we are very close to finally getting some answers about who survived.

Information about Chicago Fire Season 10

Some small Chicago Fire spoilers about Season 10 were recently revealed, giving an early outlook for what might be covered. The huge news, though, is that an epic One Chicago crossover is coming this fall.

Stay tuned because this is going to be an exciting season for the NBC drama.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.