Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med new tonight? A look at the next few episodes

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. continue to roll out new episodes of the current seasons for each show.

Below we take a look at the short-term NBC schedule for Wednesday nights, including a repeat episode before returning with some new content.

The bad news is that there are no new episodes of the One Chicago shows airing on Wednesday, April 14. The network is airing episodes from earlier in the current television season.

The good news is that the shows come back quickly to finish out the month of April with some new content. That will give each of the Chicago-based shows a good push in storytelling as the network approaches season finales at the end of May.

Chicago Med schedule for April

On April 14, NBC is showing the episode called Better is the Enemy of Good again. After that, the show will finish the month with two brand new episodes.

Some Things Are Worth the Risk (Season 6, Episode 12) will debut on April 21, and What a Tangled Web We Weave (Season 6, Episode 13) will air on April 28. We have a full synopsis and breakdown for the April 21 episode of Chicago Med here.

Manning and Crockett just took things to the next level. What does everyone think? 👇 pic.twitter.com/e79gvJo4Bg — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) April 11, 2021

Chicago Fire schedule for April

For this week, NBC is airing Season 9, Episode 6 of Chicago Fire again. That episode is called Blow This Up Somehow, and it will be reshown on Wednesday, April 14.

To finish out the month of April, Chicago Fire will air back-to-back new episodes of the show. Natural Born Firefighter (Season 9, Episode 12) airs on April 21, and then Don’t Hang Up (Season 9, Episode 13) airs on April 28. A full synopsis is here for the Chicago Fire episode called Natural Born Firefighter.

Brett is sensing something very strange about this patient's accident. Catch up on #OneChicago, streaming now. https://t.co/GarE2zofYj pic.twitter.com/lQcJ8EYUwO — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) April 8, 2021

Chicago P.D. schedule for April

There are three episodes of Chicago P.D. left to air in April. The first one is a repeat episode airing on April 14, and the other two are new installments for the show.

The episodes of Chicago P.D. for the remainder of April are Equal Justice (April 14), Due Process (April 21), and Trouble Dolls (April 28). We have a full synopsis for Due Process (Season 8, Episode 12) for fans who want to read about it.

As for the One Chicago season finales, they will all take place at the end of May. It means we should have a lot of new content to watch before that long summer break. Each of the shows has some subplots that are subtly starting to build up, so we can’t wait to see what the writers have in store for us.

Chicago Med airs at 8/7c, Chicago Fire airs at 9/8c, and Chicago P.D. airs at 10/9c Wednesdays on NBC.