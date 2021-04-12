When is the next new episode of Chicago Fire on NBC?

Boden has always been a great leader on Chicago Fire. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

We all want to find out what’s going to happen next on Chicago Fire, but NBC is taking a week off from airing new episodes of the One Chicago shows.

This means we will have to wait a bit longer to find out what’s going to happen with Casey, if Violet is going to be sticking around Firehouse 51, and if Brett and Grainger have a future together.

In the interim, NBC is going to be reshowing an episode from February. This one was called Blow This up Somehow and it served as Chicago Fire Season 9, Episode 6.

The other downside of waiting a bit for the next new episode is that there isn’t a TV promo to go along with it yet. But something to look forward to is the inclusion of someone mysterious on the Chicago Fire cast.

When is the next new episode of Chicago Fire airing?

Chicago Fire Season 9, Episode 12 is called Natural Born Firefighter and it will air for the first time on Wednesday, April 21. Below is the full episode synopsis that NBC has released in advance.

“While Mouch makes an incredible save, all eyes are on a mystery man who helped save his neighbor; Casey worries about his future at the CFD.”

No "Dead Mouch" here! Glad to see this guy alive and well. ❤️ #ChicagoFire pic.twitter.com/c5o3KSxKGf — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) September 30, 2017

Chicago Fire season finale coming up too quickly

The season finale date for all three One Chicago shows was recently revealed, showing that we are nearing the end of the television season. The last episode of Chicago Fire Season 9 will air at the end of May, with a strong possibility that we are in for some shocks and surprises.

On the Season 8 finale, actress Annie Ilonzeh left the show. She played paramedic Emily Foster on the Chicago Fire cast for two years, but now, her character is studying at med school. It’s certainly possible for Foster to return to the show later, but they did replace her within the show’s timeline. That’s where Gianna Mackey came into view.

Will someone also leave the Chicago Fire cast at the end of Season 9? We will all have to tune in to find out, but we are really hoping that it won’t be Matthew Casey.

Chicago Fire Season 10 has already been ordered

NBC also already ordered more episodes of Chicago Fire. This means that even if the season finale ends with a cliffhanger in May, fans can rest easy with the knowledge that the show is going to be back in the fall. NBC hasn’t yet released its fall 2021 schedule, so we don’t know when the season premiere will take place, but we are safely assuming the show returns on Wednesday nights.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.