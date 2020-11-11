9-1-1 Season 4 reveals new premiere date on Fox

9-1-1 Season 4 finally has a release date for the 2020-21 television season.

Fox has revealed that 9-1-1 and its sister series 9-1-1: Lone Star will both have season premieres on the same night

9-1-1 Season 4 release date

Deadline reported that 9-1-1 Season 4 will return to Fox on January 18, 2021.

9-1-1 is a drama series following the lives of the first responders in Los Angeles as they rush to emergencies and try to save lives. This includes everyone from the police and firefighters to paramedics and dispatchers.

The series stars Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Oliver Stark, Kenneth Choi, Jennifer Love Hewitt, and Aisha Hinds.

The third season of 9-1-1 ended with the responders trying to save people involved in a train derailment. Based on the new trailers for the series, things get even scarier with what looks like a tidal wave crashing into Los Angeles.

The trailer also showed that 9-1-1 will show the real world as the first responders are all wearing masks and clearly it plays in the world of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I feel like you have to address it. I haven’t broken a single episode, but my feeling — and I reserve the right to completely change my mind — is that on a first responder show like this, you can’t really ignore it,” said 9-1-1 showrunner Tim Minear.

“The characters on the screen will have gone through what the audience has gone through. There may be flashbacks that will show what our people went through at the height of the [pandemic], but by the time we resume physical production, that means the world will have figured out how to start opening for business again.”

The good news is that the new season of 9-1-1 will start afresh since it was one of the few shows in the 2019-20 television season that actually finished production before the coronavirus pandemic shut down Hollywood.

There should also be crossovers involved.

“I actually have a couple of ideas that are traditional crossover ideas and then ways to have stories cross over between episodes that aren’t necessarily one cast guesting on the other episode,” Minear said.

9-1-1 Season 4 premieres on Monday, January 18 at 8/7c on Fox.