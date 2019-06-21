The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Phyllis makes a move, Adam in the hot seat, and groomzilla roars!

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap promise that the citizens of Genoa City are in for a roller coaster ride as the consequences of recent events reverberate in ways no one could have expected.

Will Adam (Mark Grossman) get his comeuppance? Will a wedding become a casualty of groomzilla syndrome? Let’s start dishing all of the soapy dirt that’s fit to print!

Can Summer (Hunter King) find her mom before she pickles away the one kidney she has left? Look for these two to forge a remarkable path after having been on the outs.

The sky is the limit as far as Tessa’s (Cait Fairbanks) career goes. She’s a singing sensation with her star burning bright., but is it one that is about to burn out? She and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) are on a roll but soap happiness is notoriously short-lived. Don’t say we didn’t warn you!

Devon (Bryton James) continues to struggle with his old feelings for his dead wife and his new feelings for vibrant Elena (Brytni Sarpy).

Esther (Kate Linder) is on to Kevin (Greg Rikaart). She has a conniption when she finds out that her daughter Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) is alive. And who can blame her? Let’s hope that Chloe’s imminent return means we will see more of Esther onscreen. Her wacky nuttiness is the perfect antidote to the characters who take themselves way too seriously—we’re talking about you, Adam!

Victor’s (Eric Braeden) possible impending death has had no effect on the hard shell of a spider-man that is Adam. So far his return has been so one-sided we expect him to start walking with a limp any day now.

But things will change and we will see a softer side of him soon. Will it prompt him to have a change of heart about the custody battle?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.