The Young and the Restless: Is Tessa really singing?

The Young and the Restless fans have been treated to the singing of Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) over the past few days, leading viewers to ask is it real or just acting?

When Fairbanks joined The Young and the Restless in 2017 as Tessa Porter, she was an aspiring musician with a shady past.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) took a liking to the waif and over time, we’ve learned that she has a very sordid past, a penchant for lying and blackmail, and a killer voice. She’s in a relationship with Mariah (Camryn Grimes) which has seen its share of turbulence.

Which brings us back to our original question. Fairbanks is indeed a talented and accomplished musician. In addition to having a lovely voice, she writes music and plays the piano and guitar. You can check her out on her YouTube channel singing, “Echoes” and “Digging My Own Grave.” So yes, Cait and Tessa are the real deal!

In case you’re wondering about Cait and her talented past, the Michigan native was raised in southern California. She started acting when she was 8-years old, and since that time, has racked up an impressive resume.

Her credits include the off-Broadway production of Heathers: The Musical, as well as the musical, 13, at the Mark Taper Forum in L.A. Overall, Fairbanks has appeared in over 20 theater productions.

Her television credits include Two and a Half Men, KC Undercover, and The Middle.

What’s on the horizon for Messa? Fans can probably expect a summer of onscreen singing as Mariah is now Tessa’s agent. Plus, she has been known to go to the Alzheimer’s facility to sing, and most recently sang in Chancellor Park.

These two seem to be getting along well at the moment, but Tessa has been awfully naughty in the past. Is bliss on the menu for Messa, or is there more scandal and deception ahead?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.