The Young and the Restless: Will Elevon be the next soap supercouple?

The Young and the Restless has a couple that is heating up the small screen once again. When it was announced that the soap would kill off Hilary (Mishael Morgan), Hevon (Hilary and Devon) fans were devastated.

Now, there is a new girl in town piquing the interest of Devon (Bryton James).

Let’s be honest, the fanbase for Hevon was incredibly active on social media. There were always appreciation tweets and banter about the couple all over the place.

Seeing the ending of their relationship last summer was brutal, but now, there is hope for another pairing for Devon.

Elena (Brytni Sarpy) ended up in Genoa City and immediately it was clear that she would be perfect for Devon. Their relationship isn’t quite sealed yet, but Elevon is being used as a hashtag on Twitter and there is a lot of buzz about the hot couple.

Brytni Sarpy was on General Hospital as Valerie Spencer, but her lack of screen time was disappointing. There were several plausible storylines for her, including one opposite Lexi Ainsworth (Kristina Corinthos), though nothing panned out.

When she announced her exit, General Hospital viewers were disappointed but fans of both shows knew that The Young and the Restless would do her acting abilities justice.

Now with the budding romance between Elena and Devon, there is renewed excitement for another soap super-couple. As he mourns the loss of Hilary and Neil (Kristoff St. John), Elena might just be the woman who was always destined to bring happiness to Devon.

Will they work out or will this be another disappointing would-be couple in daytime? Be sure to tune in and find out!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.