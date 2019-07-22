The Bold and the Beautiful: Is Flo Thomas’ next victim?

On The Bold and the Beautiful a major clue as to who is next in line for Thomas’ (Matthew Atkinson) evil wrath may have just dropped. Could Flo (Katrina Bowden) be the next person to die in order for Thomas to get exactly what he wants and thinks he deserves?

It wasn’t exactly the wedding of the century today as Thomas and Hope (Annika Noelle) married in an awkward, weird, and maybe even illegal wedding. Why illegal? Zombie Hope obviously is not in her right mind, meaning Thomas is taking advantage of a vulnerable person unable to defend herself.

In the meantime, poor Flo and her raging conscience got even more reason to spill the fact that Thomas is keeping the baby switch secret, and apparently killed Emma (Nia Sioux). This occurs when baby Phoebe calls Hope mama.

Not able to leave well enough alone, Flo digs at her tormentor that he and Hope should have no secrets now that they’re indulging in wedded bliss. Thomas thinks otherwise and doesn’t hide the fact that he doesn’t like her drinking and blabbing.

Undeterred, Flo nags at him that Hope wouldn’t have agreed to marry him if she knew what he knows. Then, the bodacious blonde announces that she herself will tell Hope the truth.

Not so fast, sister! Thomas warns her in an ominous voice that she will, “keep this secret until the day you die.” Cue the violins folks, have we just been clued in that Flo is not long for this world?

Add to this the fact that a couple of significant events take place in the near future, with Detective Sanchez (Jeremy Ray Valdez) returning and a new doctor coming on board (played by Vincent Irizarry), meaning we could have the makings of a whodunit that isn’t such a mystery!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.