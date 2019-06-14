General Hospital spoilers for next week: Willow takes action, Joss is upset, and Cynthia Watros debuts as Nina

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of ABC’s soap reveal that there is a young blonde damsel in town, the puppet master gets on more nerves, and there’s a new face taking over a coveted role.

Well, make that a different face, since, on Monday, June 17, Cynthia Watros takes over the role of Nina from Michelle Stafford who has returned to the role of Phyllis on CBS’s The Young and the Restless.

What do Nina and Jax (Ingo Rademacher) get up to after their meet-cute?

Does Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) care? He goes to Curtis (Donnell Turner) with a plea for help, and you may be surprised to hear what it is!

What is not surprising is the angst that Jax’s partnering with Nina is causing for Carly (Laura Wright).

Joss (Eden McCoy) is front and center as she continues to process through her grief. Will her upset make her vulnerable to Shiloh (Coby Ryan McLaughlin)?

One person who is not impressed with the cad is Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn). He will get on her nerves in a bad way, and that’s not good. He is already on her radar and his latest stunt does him no favors.

Alexis also has cause to confab with Diane (Carolyn Hennesy). If these two powerhouses connive to take him down, Shiloh won’t know what hit him.

Explosive show spoilers reveal that Sonny (Maurice Benard) is gobsmacked, and that’s not an easy thing to do. Who from his past pops up? Along the way, Michael (Chad Duell) has reason to meet up with Sonny as well.

Jason makes an announcement. Does this have anything to do with Carly having a problem with what Jason is about to do?

Poor Willow (Katelyn MacMullen)! She’s in a pickle, but next week, she does something unexpected. How will it affect her future?

General Hospital airs weekdays during on ABC.