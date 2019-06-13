General Hospital: Does Shiloh have what it takes to be a GH super villain?

After recent events, it looks like Shiloh (Coby Ryan McLaughlin) is going to stick around General Hospital longer than expected. What looked like a slam-dunk May sweeps murder mystery has turned into an extended plot, fueled by the residents’ reluctance to off him.

This week, Sonny (Maurice Benard) told (Jason Steve Burton) to back off killing him for Kristina’s (Lexi Ainsworth) sake. If Shiloh does stick around, how will he stack up to General Hospital villains past?

The Cassadines are front and center in the General Hospital villain department, owing to their prolific Greek genes. It’s hard to compete with this dynasty, but Shiloh might give them a run for their money.

First, there was Helena (Constance Towers). She was wicked personified, not only trying to freeze Port Charles out of existence but constantly coming on to Luke (Anthony Geary). How did Laura (Genie Francis) stand it?

The current Cassadine villain, Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) is more bark than bite. Sure, he’s conned Nina (formerly Michelle Stafford) into believing she has a fake daughter, but he really hasn’t done anything that dastardly, nor targeted people en masse like Helena.

Apparently, villainy runs in the genes because there’s another family duo on this list, Ava (Maura West) and Julian (William deVry) Jerome. These two are nasty siblings with mob ties. Ava also hooked up with her daughter’s boyfriend and Julian held a knife on the supposed love of his life, Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn). Both are “trying” to clean up their act, but DNA doesn’t lie.

Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) has become more cartoonish than evil, but she still makes the list because of her death stare and awesome inflection. Plus, she played Krampus at the General Hospital children’s Christmas party, scaring the living daylights out of sick kids. Who does that?

Faison (Anders Hove) would! Cesar took villainy to new heights. He has wild Einstein hair, wore a fake face mask that melted off in shocking fashion, and smoked little cigars–need I say more?

And then there’s Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom), General Hospital’s current evil-monger. He’s kidnapped babies, locked his good twin in the insane asylum, and murdered his girlfriend’s daughter. None of this is good. And yet, through a strange twist of fate, he just saved the life of the police commissioner.

As for Shiloh, he’s a demented cult leader who takes advantage of drugged women and has a sinister past pre-Port Charles.

He’s definitely on his way to the General Hospital villain hall of fame. Does this mean the TPTB intend to keep him around?

