General Hospital spoilers for next week: Robin and Anna tangle, Finn’s dad has a shocking secret, Margaux’s dad is buried at Charlie’s?

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes and beyond of ABC’s legendary soap tease that the fallout from a couple of spectacular, almost unfathomable events will sweep up Port Charles residents into a maelstrom of action and drama.

Let’s get started dishing the soapy dirt because you don’t want to miss a minute of next week’s action.

We’ll be seeing much more of easy-on-the-eyes Finn (Michael Easton) in the coming days. He’s been hailed a hero for his recent part in rescuing Anna (Finola Hughes) from a botched kidnapping, and these two seem destined for a bit (okay a lot!) of canoodling.

But this week, Finn and estranged brother, Chase (Josh Swickard) shared some special moments as well. It seemed that the ice thawed a bit as Finn accepted his brother’s offer of hospital coffee. The two had some warm laughs before grumpy Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) interrupted them.

Well, their dad, Gregory Chase (James Read) returns next week with a bombshell secret to break up this newfound harmony!

We last saw Read briefly in June and July. He’s set to rock his boys’ worlds upside down, and you do not want to miss the shocking reveal he makes!

Speaking of shocking, it seems destined that the bones in the basement at Charlie’s are those of Margaux’s (Elizabeth Hendrickson) dad. After the explosion, Chase found what Sonny (Maurice Benard) had been hoping to hide.

Now Julian (William deVry) and Sonny must find a way to play nice over this discovery! But Margaux could be Sonny’s real problem going forward as fans heard her spill the beans about her dad being part of the mob oh so long ago. Will Julian and Sonny (Jonny has a nice ring to it!) team up to take the renegade D.A. down?

On a happier note, Robin (Kimberly McCullough) is back in town! Will she perform another one of famous medical miracles and save young Oscar’s (Garren Stitt) life from a deadly brain tumor?

That remains to be seen, but fans are hoping like crazy that that’s the case. At the very least Robin could be asked to perform a consult.

In the meantime, expect Robin and Anna to hash out the painful details of the Peter fiasco (Wes Ramsey). Their mother-daughter relationship is on the line because of the super spy’s deception.

Kristina (Lexi Ainsworth) seems poised for some air time as she’s now the bartender of record for Charlie’s. We all know that bars are a great place to meet people, and now that her fling with Parker is over, an autumn romance could be in the air.

Franco (Roger Howarth) and his teeter-totter psyche will be tested. Spoilers reveal that his Spidey sense starts to tingle when he’s around Kevin aka Ryan (Jon Lindstrom).

And don’t forget, Curtis (Donnell Turner) and Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) are still in the hunt for Nina’s long-lost-now-an-adult-baby. Is this the week that Nina gets the surprise of her life? Tune in and find out!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.