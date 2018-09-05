Oscar on General Hospital: Who plays him and is he leaving the show?

On General Hospital Garren Stitt has been quickly become a fan favorite as Oscar Nero, the presumed son of Kim (Tamara Braun) and Drew (Billy Miller). Last week Oscar spasmed and seized in convulsions while at Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) house and now his life is in jeopardy.

Who is the charismatic young actor hitting it out of the park with a huge storyline in such a short period of time?

Garren debuted on GH in 2017. The Virginia native is 15-years old and came to sunny California before he was old enough to start kindergarten! Soon after he began his acting career with roles on Disney’s Andi Mack, Rosewood, as well as Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn. In 2013 he snagged roles in the films Bukowski, Zombeo & Juliécula, and No Ordinary Hero: The SuperDeafy Movie.

Garren has an older brother, Gabriel, and both boys were raised by their mother, Yvette.

Garren is also a talented musician and earlier this year he released music to Spotify. The musician uses the name Garren Lake to drop his records, which include Streaks, Clout, Streaks, My Chain, Player One, and, “Hey Momma.”

Last week on GH, luckily Jason (Steve Burton) was there when Oscar looked like he was a goner, and rushed him to the hospital. His mom is a doctor and of course went ballistic, fearing the worst. Dr. Terry Randolph (Cassandra James), a pediatric oncologist, was immediately called on board to consult since she specializes in pediatric medicine.

Kim shared with Liz (Rebecca Herbst) that this isn’t the first time that Oscar has been sick! He has had these episodes since childhood, but not for a while.

Then she drops a major bombshell: young Oscar is dying! She calls Drew to come to GH stat. Will she be able to tell her baby daddy that their son will soon be dead?

General Hospital airs on weekdays on ABC.