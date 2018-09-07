General Hospital speculation: Who is Nina’s daughter?

General Hospital is known for throwing fans for a loop, but the latest mystery is one they saw coming from miles away. In fact, rumors have been swirling about this subject all over social media for years.

Recently, Madeline Reeves (Donna Mills) was seen on General Hospital when Maxie (Kirsten Storms) and Nina (Michelle Stafford) visited her. After that, Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) went to see his mother-in-law. That visit changed everything for the love of his life, even if she doesn’t know it yet.

It was revealed that Madeline kept Nina in the dark about the truth regarding her baby. She put her daughter into a coma but the baby was able to survive. Madeline then passed the baby off to someone who raised the child.

Once Valentin got the info from Nina’s mom that he needed, he allegedly had her killed. The prison called Nina to notify her about her mom’s death and it was ruled a heart attack.

General Hospital viewers know there is more to the story and it looks like everything will come unraveled just in time for November sweeps.

Now, the biggest question is who is Nina’s long-lost daughter?

Kiki Jerome (Hayley Erin) is the obvious choice and the one who has been speculated since Nina’s backstory came to light. Ava Jerome (Maura West) was involved with Silas Clay (Michael Easton) while he was married to Nina, so why wouldn’t Madeline attempt to give her the baby?

There are other clues that some fans have picked up on from General Hospital as well. When Ava was pregnant with Avery (Ava and Grace Scarola) she appeared to be clueless. While this could have been because it had been nearly two decades since she had Kiki, but fans noticed it and wondered if it was the first time she was carrying a child.

If it isn’t Kiki, who else could it be?

Soaps are known to develop characters and give them an elaborate tie to the show in whatever way makes the most sense. A new actor could be placed on the canvas to be Nina’s daughter at any point. If this is the story that will lead through November sweeps, that could make be the case.

Of course, other names have been tossed around as a possibility as well. Francesca (Celesta DeAstis) came on the scene with no real purpose it seemed. She did help to back Kiki up during the Dr. Bensch (James DePaiva) trial, but since then, she hasn’t been seen.

Amy Driscoll (Risa Dorken) has also been tossed around. This seems silly but in the world of soaps, nothing can be too outrageous. She is around the same age as Maxie, which may be a little too old for Nina’s child.

Valentin has enlisted Curtis (Donnell Turner) to look for Nina’s child and find out what happened after Madeline gave her away. Mommy dearest couldn’t allow the little girl to be found because if Nina died, the inheritance would have been willed to her and she would still be penniless.

A resolution is coming and it may be one huge shock for General Hospital viewers. It has been talked about for years and now, it is being written into the show.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.