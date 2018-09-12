Robin returns to General Hospital — Fans curious about recent weight gain

General Hospital fans could not be happier to have the one and only Kimberly McCullough back on screen today for the first time in what seems like ages!

Of course, she was back in Port Chuck not that long ago, but for fans of Robin and her family, any length of time without her is much too long.

Fans are talking about her onscreen debut today like crazy but some have expressed concern about the actress they’ve come to love over the years. In fact, ever since McCullough was a little girl on GH!

Some fans are commenting on the beautiful actress’ weight and expressing concern for her health. We have no indication that anything is amiss with the talented thespian, but keep in mind that the hard working mom delivered a beautiful baby boy nearly a year ago.

As most of us know, taking care of our little ones after we bring them into this great big world is priority number one. McCullough is a hands-on mom as her social media shows, and we’re glad that she has been able to spend lots and lots of time with her new addition. Raising babies is a once in a lifetime pleasure, and one thing’s for certain, they grow up far too soon!

So, what brings Robin back to town this time? She and Anna (Finola Hughes) have unfinished business regarding her secret son Peter (Wes Ramsey). When Anna dropped the bombshell about the son she had with Faison (Anders Hove) Robin was shocked and not ready to discuss the situation.

It looks like these two will hash out the details, and, Robin may be asked to consult on Oscar’s deadly tumor case! Stay tuned fans!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.