Christmas Eve and Christmas 2019 soap opera schedule: When will Y&R, B&B, Days, and GH air?

The Christmas holiday is finally here, which means General Hospital, The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful, and Days of our Lives may not air.

Soap opera fans don’t love it when their favorite show is not airing, but the holidays are at least a good reason for fans’ favorite daytime dramas to be preempted.

Days of our Lives

There is good news for Days of our Lives fans. The NBC soap opera will air a new episode on Christmas Eve, Tuesday, December 24, and Christmas, Wednesday, December 25. Despite the holiday, fans will get an entire week’s worth of the daytime drama. Days has one special tradition fans look forward to each year. Placing the Horton family ornaments on the Christmas tree is one thing viewers wait all year to see on their television screens.

The Bold and the Beautiful

On Christmas Eve, The Bold and the Beautiful will air a brand-new episode that will get fans into the holiday spirit. However, on Christmas Day, fans will watch an encore episode of the CBS daytime drama. It has not yet been revealed which episode will be repeated.

The Young and The Restless

The Young and the Restless is taking a page out of the Days of our Lives book. The CBS soap opera will air brand-new episodes on Christmas Eve and Christmas. Oh yes, the Christmas spirit is taking over Genoa City, and fans are not going to want to miss a single moment of the holiday festivities.

General Hospital

The ABC daytime soap opera is doing things a little differently during Christmas week. Fans know GH aired a special holiday episode on Monday, December 23, but regular episodes will not resume until Thursday, December 26. GH will air an encore episode of the soap opera on Christmas Eve and will be preempted on Christmas thanks to ABC sports programming.

As of now, all four daytime soap operas are scheduled to air new episodes on Thursday, December 26 and Friday, December 27. However, as soap opera, fans know preemptions have plagued daytime TV lately, so that could change.