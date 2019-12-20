The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Thomas and Hope remain front and center while Brooke confronts Steffy

Subscribe to our Bold and Beautiful newsletter!

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episode of the CBS soap prove it will be more of the same thing sprinkled with a little bit of holiday cheer.

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) is still working on sinking his teeth into Hope (Annika Noelle). This storyline has been back and forth for most of 2019, and it looks like there may be no end in sight.

Hope is considering that Thomas may have changed, especially now that she is in a position where she needs a designer. Of course, he catches wind of her mild desperation and plans to hone in on it. Their partnership is going to set things into motion.

Zoe (Kiara Barnes) will be back on The Bold and the Beautiful more now because Liam (Scott Clifton) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) roped her into trying to get Thomas caught.

When Hope finds out there is a budding romance between Thomas and Zoe, expect a reaction that may be surprising.

Meanwhile, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) is holding out hope that Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) will come around. Next week on The Bold and the Beautiful, he is going to give her a chance to reconcile.

Now that Hope and Thomas are working together, Ridge is hopeful that his wife will come around, and things can be restored.

Brooke is going to lose her marbles when it is revealed that Steffy has allowed Zoe to return to Forrester. She is going to confront her step-daughter, but she won’t like what she has to stay.

The company is called Forrester Creations, and Brooke has no say in the hiring process.

Right now, programming says that a new episode will air on Christmas Eve, and an encore episode will air Christmas Day. Given the preemptions that have occurred, it is unclear if this will remain consistent, or if the network may choose to air a new episode.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.