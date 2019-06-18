When does the new season of Big Brother start on CBS?

The new season of Big Brother will start very soon. That’s great news for fans who have been waiting for the big day. Earlier this week, CBS revealed the full BB21 cast, and now it’s just a matter of time before they begin playing the game.

There are 16 new houseguests taking part in the reality competition show during summer 2019. This one will serve as Big Brother 21, following in a long line of very successful installments for the network. Will the new cast lead to some great television ratings?

When does the new season of Big Brother start?

The Big Brother 21 season premiere is on Tuesday, June 25. The first episode begins at 8/7c on CBS and it will run for one hour. It hasn’t been stated by the network why the premiere is only one hour this year.

Following Episode 1 on June 25, CBS will air Episode 2 on June 26. That Wednesday night episode is also at 8/7c, continuing the revelation of what has taken place over the weekend in the game.

To open the Big Brother 2019 season, the CBS schedule will have episodes on Tuesday nights. Later in that schedule, things will shift back to the familiar Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday nights each week. Times and dates for the first nine episodes have already been revealed in the schedule.

Big Brother Season 21 cast

There are a lot of interesting personalities within the BB21 cast. They include a Jason Momoa look-alike, a truck driver, someone who thinks she will be the best player in show history, and a social media influencer. There is even a Broadway dancer in the mix.

The cast has been sequestered and will be entering the BB21 house very soon. From that point, they will begin playing the game, with producers taping a lot of footage to be shown during the first few episodes. That’s what is done every season in order to get the cast familiar with the format and the cameras.

Big Brother returns with new episodes of the show in summer 2019.