Survivor: Island of the Idols: Dan Spilo kicked off the show

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Some shocking news came at the end of the Survivor: Island of the Idols episode on Wednesday night. CBS revealed that one of the castaways had been kicked off the show.

The episode went as most have gone this season, with the castaways playing for the Individual Immunity and then someone getting voted out at Tribal Council. But it was the final moments that could have fans buzzing tomorrow.

Dan Spilo kicked off Survivor

A full recap of the episode is available, where it is revealed that someone new was voted off the island. But that’s not the real kicker. That came after Tribal Council when host Jeff Probst showed up at camp to speak with the contestants.

He revealed that Dan Spilo had been kicked off the show. This stemmed from what had taken place during Season 39. It seems that his earlier transgressions, compiled with something that took place off-camera, led to his dismissal by producers.

Below is what CBS viewers were shown:

Dan literally did something behind the scenes and had to be removed. This is why he should have been removed earlier in the game. #Survivor pic.twitter.com/iZqlCSAOvg — Survivor Reddit (@Survivor_Reddit) December 12, 2019

So why now? That’s a question that will likely get answered by producers a little while later. It was a well-kept secret from the general public, especially as a lot of drama was coming out on social media this season.

It’s curious that it took this long for Dan Spilo to be removed from the show and it will end up bringing some more negative press for how long that the producers allowed him to remain out there.

This certainly sets up some interesting scenarios as the rest of the season plays out, as there are now just five people left competing for the $1 million prize. They are Lauren Beck, Janet Carbin, Dean Kowalski, Tommy Sheehan, and Noura Salman. Who thought Noura could make it this far?

A big takeaway here is that Dan will not be representing the show as part of the jury. Instead, the show rolls on without him, so it should be very interesting to see how this is addressed during the season finale.

Survivor airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.