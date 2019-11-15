Survivor unwanted touching drama turns off some fans

The latest episodes of Survivor brought a lot of drama to CBS, and there was even a moment where production had to interfere with the game to address unwanted touching.

It all started when Kellee Kim stated that she was uncomfortable around Dan Spilo and the way that he had made physical contact with her.

The issue died down when they became members of different tribes, but resurfaced with the merge. When Kellee mentioned it again, two other castaways came up with a plan.

Missy Byrd and Elizabeth Beisel decided to concoct their own stories about Dan, all to make him a target at Tribal Council. It worked, as Dan’s chief ally, Janet Carbin, even turned against him.

Janet found out the truth later and was so disgusted that she wanted to quit playing Survivor. Meanwhile, as fans who watched on Wednesday night already know, Kellee got sent home.

Many Survivor fans are frustrated with the Island of the Idols season. The embellishments that Missy and Elizabeth made in their stories played into that.

There are two sides to the story here. Kellee did interact with Dan, and she did feel uncomfortable. Dan put her in that position. Dan may have also placed other women in that position, whether it was intentional or unintentional.

At the same time, Missy and Elizabeth added fuel to the fire that was getting Janet going, as she wanted to defend all of the women at any cost. The duo used Janet’s emotions against her, feeding her the ammunition, even if it was false, to turn on Dan.

In the end, the situation has reflected negatively on Missy Byrd and Elizabeth Beisel, it has made the show look bad, and it has created an atmosphere where some viewers have threatened to tune out until Season 40 begins.

There are also some undeniable truths within the entire situation. That truth is that what Kellee felt was real and that the production for the show appears to have done a great job intervening without condemning anyone involved.

Anyone who hasn’t watched the two episodes from Wednesday night should take the time to do so, as it will allow for an informed opinion on what has happened on the show.

Below is also a great article written by Jodi Walker for Entertainment Weekly that shines even more light on the episode and the topics at hand.

Today I wrote about misconduct in the #Survivor microcosm @EW and the sick feeling that crept through me as I watched last night’s all-too-real episode. Thankful for the voices of Kellee, Janet, and Jamal https://t.co/51SPQwPJuC — Jodi Walker (@TheJodiWalker) November 15, 2019

Survivor airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.