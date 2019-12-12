Survivor recap: Season 39, Episode 13 sets up show for finale night

The Survivor recap from Season 39, Episode 13, comes from Wednesday night. This episode was the penultimate night for the fall 2019 season, showing how close we are to learning who wins the $1 million prize.

Last week, the final eight castaways got to see their loved ones again. It led to a very interesting episode, and, ultimately, a very dramatic Tribal Council.

After a lot of debating, moving around, and whispering, the cast voted out Karishma Patel. She went to the jury, leaving just seven people who would appear in this new episode.

Survivor Season 39, Episode 13 recap

Elaine Stott used her Immunity Idol last week, so the search was on at the beginning of this new episode. Elaine, Dean Kowalski, Janet Carbin, and Tommy Sheehan were all hot to find one. Janet was the one to find it, though, giving her an advantage. But all four people knew about it.

Dean got selected to go hang out with Rob Mariano and Sandra Diaz-Twine on the Island of the Idols. They allowed Dean to participate in a coin flip. If he won it, he would get a game power. Losing it would lose him his vote.

Dean won the power. His power was an Idol Nullifier. This could mean that he could nullify the Idol that Janet now has in her possession. Would he do that? It sure seemed like something that would be in line with his play.

Immunity Challenge

The new challenge involved getting dizzy before crossing a balance beam to solve a puzzle. Despite some missteps, everyone ended up working on the puzzle at the same time. Dean Kowalski won Individual Immunity.

This gave Dean a considerable advantage for the rest of the episode, especially since he was safe and could also force that Idol to be played. If it was played, he could also nullify it, meaning he could help dictate who would get voted out next.

Tribal Council time

At the Season 39, Episode 13 Tribal Council, six people were at risk of being sent to join the Island of the Idols jury. Only Dean was 100 percent safe from getting eliminated.

There was a lot of debate again, possibly with a majority of it shown so that viewers wouldn’t be sure of who was about to get voted out at Tribal Council. This is where a lot of viewers may have also been able to predict the result.

Elaine Stott became the 14th person voted off Survivor this season, and she also became the eighth member of the Island of the Idols jury.

Dan Spilo removed from the game

At the end of the episode, CBS presented a title card that read as follows:

“Dan was removed from the game after a report of another incident, which happened off-camera and did not involve a player.”

Dan is now out of the running to win the show and will not join the jury either.

Survivor airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.