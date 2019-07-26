Big Brother extended interview: Bella speaks with Julie Chen

A Big Brother extended interview between Julie Chen and Isabella Wang took place late Thursday evening. The chat between Julie and Bella began during Season 21, Episode 14, but it ran long for the night.

It was a rough night for Bella, as she was evicted on an 8-2 vote. She was sent home before making it to the BB21 jury, but at least she cemented a relationship with Nick Maccarone.

Though her time in the game has come to an end, she had a lot to talk to Julie about when she made it to the stage. The full extended interview for Bella is shared below.

Big Brother spoilers 2019

Following Bella’s interview with Julie, it was time to get back down to business. An Endurance Challenge took place on the live feeds to crown the new Head of Household.

It took more than two hours for the HOH Competition to come to an end, but the BB21 cast has a new person in charge. They are now tasked with nominating two people for eviction. That will take place at some point on Friday, with those Big Brother spoilers likely getting revealed early on the live feeds.

Two houseguests are also receiving the Poison Ivy Punishment for not doing well in the challenge. Information on those punishments should also be revealed on Friday.

it's like a nightmare hamster aerial ballet pic.twitter.com/YvTPvapDZS — hamsterwatch #bb21 (@hamsterwatch) July 26, 2019

Something for fans to look forward to is another version of America’s Vote. At the end of the July 25 episode, Julie stated that there is an upcoming Big Brother Field Trip for viewers to vote on. It seems that one of the houseguests is going to end up with a serious disadvantage when it comes to their time in the game.

Big Brother 21 airs Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday nights on CBS.