Big Brother 2019 time: CBS schedule has new episode on tonight

Big Brother 2019 time has arrived again on the CBS schedule. A new episode of the show is going to take place tonight. It’s one that viewers do not want to miss.

During the last episode, it was revealed that Christie Murphy is the first Head of Household. She won an Endurance Challenge, giving her the chance to nominate two people for eviction.

There is a lot left to cover, including who Christie nominated for eviction and who won the Power of Veto this week. A lot has taken place inside the house that hasn’t made it to one of the episodes yet.

Big Brother 2019 time: Sunday night episode on CBS schedule

The Sunday night episode for June 30 begins at 8/7c on CBS. This will serve as Episode 3 for Season 21.

Camp BB is back tonight! RT if you’ll be watching! #BB21 pic.twitter.com/JT6CYiAHDe — Julie Chen (@JulieChen) June 30, 2019

The CBS live feeds have also been turned on by the producers, allowing subscribers to see what is going on behind the scenes. For fans who want to jump ahead of the episodes, there are some spoilers about the Veto Ceremony already available.

Upcoming Big Brother 2019 schedule

Within the schedule for this new season of the show, there are Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday night episodes. Once the Fourth of July holiday has taken place, the schedule will slide back to the familiar Thursday night episodes.

Fans should take a look at the schedule shared above, as it won’t be long until the Tuesday night episodes are taken off the docket. From that point, it will mirror what was done by CBS for the Big Brother 20 season.

The new cast of 16 people has already provided a lot of excitement. That includes the Banishment Challenge that took place during the season premiere.

Losing a cast member before the first episode even made it to CBS had to be hard to watch for some people from past seasons.

Make sure to tune in on Sunday night to find out what happens next!

