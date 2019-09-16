Love After Lockup’s Brittany faces pregnancy rumors: Is the Life After Lockup star expecting her second child with Marcelino?

Love After Lockup couple Brittany and Marcelino are arguably one of the more popular duos from the franchise. They appeared on Season 2 of the show and were picked up for the spin-off show, Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup.

There has been speculation that Brittany is expecting her second child with her husband, Marcelino. The two welcomed a little girl late last year. Brittany denied her first pregnancy because of her Love After Lockup contract as the storyline was part of what they were filming. Once she could confirm, she did.

At one point while Brittany’s story was airing, it appeared that she had a baby bump. She was also smoking, which has caused quite a stir on social media.

Brittany and Marcelino have not yet commented on the new rumors, but her reported due date is February 19, 2020. If that is the case, she likely got pregnant in late May. That would mean that Brittany would be right around week 17 in her pregnancy.

As far as social media goes, Brittany has not shared a full-body photo of herself in a while. She did attend a WEtv Love After Lockup party with Marcelino. The sign was strategically positioned near her mid-section, but a baby bump wasn’t noticeable. Less than a month ago, Marcelino shared a photo of Brittany going back to school and she didn’t look pregnant at all.

Viewers are hoping that Life After Lockup will be picked up for another season as it was dubbed the season finale when it ended a few weeks ago. It is likely that Brittany and Marcelino are filming again or are holding onto to hope that they will be soon, leading them to keep the alleged pregnancy a secret.

Right now, Brittany could be pregnant. She is a good secret keeper for the most part.

Will viewers find out that another baby is on the way? Brittany and Marcelino would have two little ones just a little over a year apart plus Gio. 2020 may be incredibly busy for the happy couple!

Love After Lockup airs Friday nights at 9/8c on WEtv.