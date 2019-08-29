Love After Lockup star Brittany Santiago goes back to school

Love After Lockup stars Brittany and Marcelino are arguably the most loved couple to appear on the series. They went on to film Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup where their story of love and perseverance played out for the world.

A lot happened since Brittany and Marcelino met following her release. Love After Lockup cameras watched as their relationship blossomed and the two got married.

While there were some communication issues at the beginning of their relationship, it appears those days are long gone.

Brittany has remained positive about life. She is interested in making herself a success story, something that has gotten the attention of Love After Lockup viewers. Not only have they invested in her life, but they have also taken the time to send notes of encouragement on social media.

On top of raising two children and being a wife, Brittany has decided to go back to school. Recently, Marcelino shared a photo on Instagram, showing her getting out of the car for her first day of classes.

Getting an education may open more doors for the reality star, and it looks like bettering herself is something she is gunning for.

At this point, there is no word on whether Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup will be back for another season. Viewers have expressed interest, and the finale was billed as the season finale, not the series finale.

There is some hope that WEtv will bring it back following the airing of the new Love After Lockup installation.

Both Brittany and Marcelino have drawn a crowd to watch as their story unfolds. Currently, they are raising their little girl and Brittany’s son Gio together.

The family of four shares their adventures on social media. If WEtv doesn’t give them another season or a spin-off of their own, it would be a shame.