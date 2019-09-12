Lauren Swanson reveals nursing degree in ‘fun fact’ Instagram post

Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar have been through a lot over the last year. They tied the knot in June 2018 and shortly after that, they found themselves expecting their first child. Unfortunately, soon after announcing the news to their families, Lauren had a miscarriage.

Earlier this year, Lauren Swanson revealed she was pregnant for a second time. She is due in November with a little girl and has been glowing ever since. Lauren did announce that the pregnancy wasn’t easy and there have been difficult moments.

Yesterday, Lauren Swanson gave fans 11 facts about herself. One that was particularly interesting was that she was in college by the time she was 16 and finished her associate’s in nursing by the time she was 18. Educated women in the Duggar family are few and far in between, so this bit of information was shocking.

Abbie Grace Burnett was working as a nurse while courting John-David Duggar. She was believed to be the most educated Duggar wife, but it appears that she is no longer actively working as a nurse. The couple recently announced they were expecting their first child and are due later this winter.

Currently, Lauren Swanson is not using her degree. It appears that she will likely be a stay at home mom like the rest of the Duggar wives in the family. In fact, they only “work” when filming for the most part. The example from Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have guided their views on life, and for the most part, the older Duggar siblings mirror them.

As November approaches, Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar are gearing up to welcome their baby girl. Not only will they have a new baby but several other Duggar women are set to welcome little girls within weeks of her as well. Things are about to get busy for Lauren and Josiah!