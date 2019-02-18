Abbie Grace Burnett ditches ‘tradition’ and continues working after marrying John David Duggar

Abbie Grace Burnett joined the Duggar family in 2018. Pic credit: TLC

John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett were married back in November, but their engagement and wedding planning is airing on the current season of Counting On.

Now, some of their rules and stances are being shared with viewers.

It was revealed that John David Duggar and Abbie Grace made their own courting rules. They opted to allow touching — including hugs — but they made sure they still remained modest and pure through their wedding day.

Both were already older than the other siblings when they began courting, so things were a bit different for them.

Abbie Grace Burnett is still working

There was some concern about whether Abbie Grace Burnett would give up her career as a nurse. She is from Oklahoma and had her license transferred to Arkansas where she is building a life with John David Duggar.

This is quite different from the other Duggar family marriages as none of the other women work outside of the home.

Many of the Duggar women stay home to raise their children. Anna Duggar was the first, and currently, Joy-Anna Duggar and Kendra Caldwell are the newest mothers to join the tradition.

Jill and Jessa Duggar are also raising their children while staying home, though Jill did some midwifery.

What will happen when Abbie and John have babies?

Speculation is that John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett will start a family almost immediately. They are the couple who was married last, and in the next few months, a baby announcement is expected.

Viewers are wondering whether Abbie Grace will continue to work as a nurse following becoming a mother or if she will follow the Duggar tradition of staying home and raising children.

Of all of the women in the family, she may be the one to change the rules and rebel a little bit.

Counting On airs Monday nights at 9/8c on TLC.