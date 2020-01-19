Jill Duggar praises Derick Dillard for ‘spoiling’ her after getting gas

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

Jill Duggar is praising her husband Derick Dillard for spoiling her. She shared a photo of him standing at a gas pump while topping off her gas tank so that she wouldn’t have to stop during the week and fill up.

Their marriage has been front and center over the last several weeks due to comments Derick Dillard has made about their relationship with Jill Duggar’s parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. There have been several revelations, one more interesting than the next.

With Derick Dillard in law school full-time, Jill Duggar has stayed home with her children.

There have been two occasions where she has vented on social media, causing her to be slammed by followers for being on the “struggle bus.” One follower even encouraged her to put the children in school and daycare so she could get relief after Jill commented about her yelling and lecturing the kids.

Read More Jill Duggar gets slammed after posting about women’s voting rights

From dates to simply putting gas in the car, Jill Duggar is mindful when praising Derick Dillard. She always compliments his abilities as a husband, and the two have even shared tips about a happy marriage. They came under fire when she talked about using a Kama Sutra book to spice up their love life.

While it is unclear how strained Jill Duggar’s relationship with her parents is, it is clear that she is choosing to stand behind her man. Cousin Amy Duggar King has also spoken out and cosigned to some of the claims Derick Dillard has made, piquing the interest in what is happening behind the scenes.

Derick Dillard may not be a favorite among fans, but Jill Duggar sure thinks he is the best. She is enjoying the spoiling he gives her, even if that means putting gas in her car so that she doesn’t have to stop with the kids alone during the week.