Jill Duggar slammed after Kama Sutra post, edits Instagram to backtrack

Jill Duggar has never been thought of as the rebellious kind, but after the last few weeks, that may have changed. She recently celebrated being married to Derick Dillard for five years and the two took a trip away to celebrate.
On Instagram, Jill Duggar chronicled her little getaway with photos of the couple. While that is typical of the Duggar couples, she went a little bit further. One of the photos included some foreplay games and a picture of a Kama Sutra book is in there as well.
Showing her intimate games were a bit much for Counting On fans but the book being included sent some fans over the edge.
It has been a few days since the initial post and Jill Duggar has now edited the caption to reflect that the couple was not endorsing the Kama Sutra. In fact, she went on to talk about God and try and backtrack. It was definitely one of the bigger blunders from her and her husband, Derick Dillard.
💐🥰We had a wonderful 5yr. anniversary weekend in Branson, MO! We stayed at a bed and breakfast, then hung out at Silver Dollar City part of the time and saw our friends @southernraisedbandmusic perform. 🎻 . . 😃Derick surprised me with an amazing dinner (& lovely view!) @thekeetercenter at #collegeoftheozarks 🌼 (highly recommend! Such a neat place! 🙌🏻) #hardworku @sierrasaffle . . . 💕Thanks @datingdivas for the fun games and ideas! If you don’t know about them, check them out!! They’ve got lots of fun, clean, date/marriage tips and ideas! ❤️ . . 😄We ended our trip with a fun afternoon at the movies watching #toystory4 lol 👫 . . 👵🏻🧓🏼👦🏼👶🏻Thanks @cldilla & Bawpaw for keeping the boys! . . (📚 Note: We are not recommending the Kama Sutra. We believe marriage is ordained by God and husbands and wives should filter everything they read and hear together through the lense of the Bible and not practice anything unbiblical. The little book pictured is a modern, smaller, cleaner, edited version that doesn’t focus on spiritual aspects, homosexual, or other extramarital relationships, and again, we don’t take everything in there either as the truth. It is always good to be aware and careful of what we allow into our minds, hearts and marriages. We’ve not read the actual Kama Sutra and only promote biblical marriage (i.e. between a man and woman who are married). We just wanted to clarify since there has been a lot of discussion after this post.❤️)
There is some talk about Jill Duggar returning to Counting On in the future. She was the one helping to put together Jessa’s birth special, doing some of the camera work and commentary. After TLC cut ties with Derick Dillard, she was no longer featured on the show either.
It is unclear what the future holds for Jill Duggar as far as reality television goes. She has been trying her hand at being an Instagram influencer, but after the foreplay game and Kama Sutra incident, her attempts may be slow going.