Jill Duggar slammed after Kama Sutra post, edits Instagram to backtrack

Jill Duggar has never been thought of as the rebellious kind, but after the last few weeks, that may have changed. She recently celebrated being married to Derick Dillard for five years and the two took a trip away to celebrate.

On Instagram, Jill Duggar chronicled her little getaway with photos of the couple. While that is typical of the Duggar couples, she went a little bit further. One of the photos included some foreplay games and a picture of a Kama Sutra book is in there as well.

Showing her intimate games were a bit much for Counting On fans but the book being included sent some fans over the edge.

It has been a few days since the initial post and Jill Duggar has now edited the caption to reflect that the couple was not endorsing the Kama Sutra. In fact, she went on to talk about God and try and backtrack. It was definitely one of the bigger blunders from her and her husband, Derick Dillard.

There is some talk about Jill Duggar returning to Counting On in the future. She was the one helping to put together Jessa’s birth special, doing some of the camera work and commentary. After TLC cut ties with Derick Dillard, she was no longer featured on the show either.

It is unclear what the future holds for Jill Duggar as far as reality television goes. She has been trying her hand at being an Instagram influencer, but after the foreplay game and Kama Sutra incident, her attempts may be slow going.