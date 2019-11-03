Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald celebrate fifth wedding anniversary with Ivy Jane in tow

Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald celebrated five years of marriage on Friday and to celebrate, they took their daughter Ivy Jane out for a night of celebration.

The Counting On couple was married on November 1, 2014, and has completed a half-decade of wedded bliss.

Five years of marriage have blessed Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald with three little ones. Spurgeon is the oldest, followed by Henry, and Ivy Jane was born back in May. She is the first girl in the massive Duggar baby boom to be born in 2019. This month, three more little girls will join her and one more will follow in January 2020

She shared a video of Ben Seewald holding their little girl, Ivy Jane while they were out celebrating their anniversary. They kept her with them and the boys, Spurgeon and Henry, were with their grandma.

A lot has happened for Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald in 2019. They welcomed their third child, making them the second biggest Duggar sibling family, with Josh and Anna Duggar beating them with five kids and one on the way. They mourned the loss of Grandma Mary Duggar shortly after Ivy was born and the loss of Joy-Anna Duggar’s daughter at around 20-weeks pregnant.

November is a memorable month for the Duggar family and Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald’s anniversary is the start of the festivities. Not only did they choose this month to get married, but so did Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo, and John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett. Three more little ones will be welcomed into the family and join their cousin Ivy Jane who was born earlier this year.

There has been a lot to celebrate, and Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald kicked things off Friday night. As they adjust to being a family of five, she has limited her social media presence, only sharing special moments and photos on the nights when Counting On is airing a new episode.

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.