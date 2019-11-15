Anna Duggar follows in-laws’ lead and joins ‘LinkInBio’ Instagram craze

Anna Duggar is taking cues from Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar and has jumped in on the “LinkInBio” craze. She shared her first one earlier today, and it has piqued the interest of her followers.

Currently, followers can only like the photo posted to garner attention. Comments have been turned off by Anna Duggar for that post alone. The other photos she has recently shared have all been able to receive comments.

The photo Anna Duggar chose was one of her whole family. She is currently expecting baby number six and is due in the next few weeks. The link Duggar is referring to leads to an article that was printed way back in May when she talked about her current pregnancy.

This season of Counting On hasn’t shown too much of Anna Duggar yet, but she will be a part of it when the pregnancy photoshoot airs. She joined her sisters-in-laws who were pregnant, and they shared the special moment. Jessa Duggar had already delivered Ivy, so she was no longer pregnant but joined in with Anna, Joy-Anna Duggar, Lauren Swanson, Kendra Caldwell, and Abbie Grace Burnett.

Right now, only Anna Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett are still pregnant. Kendra gave birth earlier this month, and Lauren Swanson welcomed her baby girl last week. It is speculated Anna will deliver her little girl around Thanksgiving.

With Anna Duggar joining her in-laws on Instagram with the sharing of articles, some of the other family members will likely join in as well. Right now, she is the only other Duggar aside from Jim Bob and Michelle who have attempted to increase their revenue by using the popular “LinkInBio” hashtag.

Which Duggar will be the next hop on the “LinkInBio” bandwagon?

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.