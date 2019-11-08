Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar join Instagram’s ‘LinkInBio’ craze

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have been more public in recent months. It has been a while since the Josh Duggar scandal turned their lives upside down in 2015, and now, they are doing more confessionals for Counting On and sharing more stories.

There has been some pushback from fans regarding their appearances this season of Counting On. It is the first time in a long time that they have actively participated in the show aside from one or two appearances for a wedding event or a birth/pregnancy announcement.

Now, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have joined in the Instagram crazy that is #LinkInBio.

The couple shared a photo of themselves with the phrase, “There may be something you don’t know…” with the #LinkInBio hashtag. This has garnered a lot of attention from followers who have accused the Duggar of posting clickbait.

Several of the Teen Mom stars and some other reality television stars use Instagram or Twitter to promote something that may include a kickback. While neither Jim Bob or Michelle Duggar have confirmed that is the case, followers are not happy with them in the comments on the post.

Clicking the link in their bio will send you to an article about their family tree. Their lead into it with what they posted gave some followers the impression there was more exciting news to share.

That was not the case. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar did recently welcome another grandchild when Kendra Caldwell welcomed her second child last weekend. Since then, nothing new has happened.

The rest of the month will also bring news as two more Duggar grandchildren are due and one more will be welcomed in the new year. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have joined in on the #LinkInBio craze on Instagram and followers are hoping it won’t be a frequent thing.

For now, there is only one post like that.

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.