Thor: Ragnarok character hinted to return to Thor: Love & Thunder

The cast of Thor: Ragnarok. Pic credit: Marvel

There are a lot of people in Thor: Love & Thunder and every time someone is seen in Australia from a past MCU movie, the rumors continue.

The latest rumors revolve around Jeff Goldblum and his character of The Grandmaster.

Jeff Goldblum seen near Thor: Love & Thunder set

Jeff Goldblum appeared in Thor: Ragnarok as one of the antagonists, taking on the role of The Grandmaster on the planet of Sakaar.

He was the man who held Hulk captive and had him battle in Gladiator games for the public’s enjoyment. When he also captured Thor and forced him into battle, that marked the end of his endeavor.

Grandmaster was last seen climbing out of his crashed spacecraft and finding natives on the planet, angry and surrounding him. His fate was left unknown.

Sam Neill posted a photo on Instagram of him and Jeff Goldblum in Sydney, Australia, on Saturday.

He added the comment: “JEFF GOLDBLUM spotted with cheap tour guide yesterday in Sydney.”

Sam Neill was also in Thor: Ragnarok, although in a very different scene. He was part of the play that Loki had put on in honor of his sacrifice, with Neill playing Odin.

There has already been word that another play would be in Thor: Love & Thunder, with Melissa McCarthy starring as Hela and Matt Damon returning to his role as Loki. It is expected that Neill could return as Odin and Luke Hemsworth as Thor.

If Neill is there shooting Thor: Love & Thunder, and was with Jeff Goldblum in the country, there is a chance Grandmaster could return as well.

In the comics, Grandmaster is one of the Elders of the Universe and is the brother of The Collector (Benicio del Toro’s character from Guardians of the Galaxy). They are basically immortal, although neither played that role in the MCU, at least outwardly.

Thor: Love & Thunder all-star cast

The cast of Thor: Love & Thunder is massive.

On top of Chris Hemsworth returning as Thor, Natalie Portman will return for the first time since Thor: The Dark World and will take up the mantle of Lady Thor.

The Guardians of the Galaxy will appear in the movie, as they left Earth with Thor at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

Tessa Thompson will return as Valkyrie and Jamie Alexander will be back as Sif.

Also debuting in the movie is Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher, the villain in the film. Russell Crowe will also appear in the movie in an unknown role.

Thor: Love & Thunder hits theaters on February 11, 2022.