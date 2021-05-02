Marvel Netflix star reportedly confirmed for Spider-Man: No Way Home

Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, Daredevil, and Luke Cage from Netflix Marvel series. Pic credit: Netflix

There have been plenty of rumors lately about the Marvel Netflix stars coming to the MCU. The first of them might be coming this year to Spider-Man: No Way Home.

According to reports, Charlie Cox is in Atlanta filming his scenes for Spider-Man: No Way Home where he should be appearing as Matt Murdock, the secret identity of Daredevil.

Daredevil in the MCU

We reported last week that there were rumors that Marvel was bringing in four actors from the Marvel Netflix series and planned to bring in two more, but with new actors in the roles.

Sign up for our Movie newsletter!

Those are Charlie Cox (Daredevil), Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones), Vincent D’Onofrio (Kingpin), and Jon Bernthal (The Punisher).

There were also rumors that Luke Cage and Iron Fist were coming, but the MCU was recasting for those roles (and it might be a Heroes for Hire series!)

The two characters that could show up really quick are Daredevil and Kingpin. For Kingpin, he could show up in Hawkeye, as he is who trained Echo, who is in that movie. However, he might wait for Echo’s spinoff series to show up.

As for Matt Murdock, Daredevil could show up in She-Hulk, which is about court cases and lawyers anyway. However, his first appearance has always been rumored to be in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and now there is rumored confirmation he is shooting his scenes for the movie in Atlanta.

The news comes from the Patreon site of Marvel scooper Daniel RPK.

Pic credit: @NacaoMarvell/Twitter

Okay ykw I don't care if I get suspended. The ACTUAL leak is, he's back, Atlanta Filming has pics of Charlie Cox as Daredevil on the set of NWH and that's what he was gonna drop today pic.twitter.com/A2PUPOdx8Z — DriiftyFilm 💯🎥 Film YouTuber (@driiftyfilm) May 1, 2021

Now, there are also caveats that these are just rumors, but Daniel RK is right more often than not.

Daredevil in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Here is what could be happening in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Remember, at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home, Peter Parker watched in shock as J. Jonah Jameson claimed to the world that Mysterio was a hero and Spider-Man murdered him. He then said that he had the scoop and told everyone that Peter Parker is Spider-Man.

It is likely that Peter Parker will need an attorney for this eventually, and there is no one better than Matt Murdock.

There is also one other thing to beware of.

Marvel brought back Evan Peters as Quicksilver in WandaVision and then pulled the rug out from under the fans when they revealed he wasn’t really Quicksilver. It was similar to the Mandarin reveal in Iron Man 3.

If Marvel brings in Charlie Cox as an attorney and this isn’t the return of the Netflix Marvel Daredevil, it would be a dirty trick indeed.

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17, 2021. Check out the full Marvel movie release schedule here.