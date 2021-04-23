Marvel reportedly bringing back four Netflix characters, including one for Spider-Man: No Way Home

Iron Fist, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, and Daredevil from Marvel Netflix shows. Pic credit: Netflix

When Marvel and Netflix canceled all the Marvel shows on the streaming service, fans wondered what the fate of these beloved characters would be.

This universe featured six different shows covering 13 seasons. Daredevil and Jessica Jones each had three seasons, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Punisher each had two, and there was a team-up series with most of the heroes called The Defenders.

There appear to be plans to bring back at least three of the Marvel Netflix heroes and one villain, although the other two heroes are likely finished for now.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Marvel bringing back Netflix heroes

The news came via The Hashtag Show.

According to the rumors, Marvel plans to bring back Charlie Cox (Daredevil), Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones), Vincent D’Onofrio (Kingpin), and Jon Bernthal (The Punisher).

There are possible plans to bring back Luke Cage and Iron Fist, but those two characters will end up recast, with Mike Colter and Finn Jones not part of the deal.

There are also already rumors that two of the characters will show up this year in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including in the theatrical release, Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Daredevil in the MCU

Daredevil is rumored to show up in Spider-Man: No Way Home this December. This is an older rumor, but it appears that it might be Charlie Cox as Matt Murdoch and not Daredevil — at least not yet.

Daredevil/Matt Murdoch was also rumored to show up in the She-Hulk series, which is currently filming for a 2022 Disney+ release.

From the reports, the actors will play the same characters they did on Netflix, but the MCU will not bring up the storylines from the Netflix shows.

Kingpin in the MCU

Wilson Fisk, The Kingpin, is also reportedly coming back and he could also appear in 2021.

The rumors right now are that Wilson Fisk will appear in Hawkeye. This makes sense, as Echo (who becomes Ronin in the comics and is currently the Phoenix in the comics) was trained by the Kingpin since she was a child, similar to Elektra.

There is also an Echo series coming after Hawkeye and Fisk will play a role there as well.

This is big news since Vincent D’Onofrio has been asking to bring back Kingpin in the MCU since the Daredevil show was canceled.

Should Kingpin make his MCU debut in Spider-Man 3? Actor @vincentdonofrio would love to see it. pic.twitter.com/9QsgVwOFME — IGN (@IGN) October 9, 2020

Jessica Jones and Punisher

That leaves Jessica Jones and Punisher. There is no word on where they could pop up, but possibilities include the Secret Invasion storyline for Jones, especially if Jessica Drew also appears in it.