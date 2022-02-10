Who is Eve’s husband Maximillion Cooper and what is his net worth?

Eve with her husband Maximillion Cooper. Pic credit: @mrgumball3000/Instagram

Rapper Eve has welcomed her first child with husband Maximillion Cooper, as the couple recently announced that Eve gave birth to a son.

Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper was born on Tuesday, February 1, with the couple revealing the news on social media on Thursday.

Eve’s husband, Maximillion Cooper, might be mysterious to some people who haven’t kept up on the rapper’s personal life in recent years, as he now welcomes his fifth child.

Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper welcome baby boy

On Thursday, Eve, real name Eve Jihan Cooper, shared the first image of her and her husband Maximillion’s son on Instagram.

“Our Beautiful boy was born Feb 1st 2022 💙 Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper 💙 Words can’t describe this feeling,” the 43-year-old rapper wrote in her caption.

So far, over 270,000 Likes and 19,000 comments have arrived, offering congratulations and well wishes to Eve and Maximillion for their first son.

The couple revealed Eve was expecting last October when Eve showed her baby bump on Instagram for the first time. The rapper has previously opened up about the infertility issues she was having with her husband.

“Obviously, I’ve talked about my struggle with getting pregnant, and I didn’t talk about it for a long time because I felt shameful,” she told Essence in 2019.

“As a woman, you just think things happen naturally, and I felt like I was damaged. I felt like I was broken. I felt like, oh maybe I wasn’t good enough… it’s a very sad hurtful thing, but the more I held onto it, the worse I actually felt about it about myself,” Eve said.

On Thursday, Eve’s husband also shared the news about their new bundle of joy, saying, “Let the wild rumpus begin!” in his Instagram caption.

Eve’s resume includes music, movies, and TV

Eve, who hails from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is known for her hits in rap music from 1999 through 2014 and her appearances in television and film.

Her biggest hits included Let Me Blow Ya Mind with Gwen Stefani and Gangsta Lovin’ with Alicia Keys, both of which hit No. 2 on the United States Billboard chart.

Her movie roles have included the action film XXX with Vin Diesel and Terri Jones in three different Barbershop films. The most recent, Barbershop: The Next Cut, was released in 2016.

Eve’s popped up as herself or in other TV roles over the years as far as television. She portrayed herself in episodes for Jane the Virgin, Empire, and Single Ladies.

Eve also starred in an American sitcom that shared her name, which aired 66 episodes from 2003 through 2006.

In addition to that, she’s been a co-host on The Talk from 2017 through 2020, was a musical guest several times on Saturday Night Live, and popped up in reality TV shows, including Ru Paul’s Drag Race and America’s Next Top Model.

Who is Maximillion Cooper and what is his net worth?

Cooper, 49, is a British designer, racecar driver, and skateboarder. He’s also the Gumball 3000 founder, which started in 1999.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Cooper’s net worth is an estimated $60 million, with the bulk of his earnings coming from the Gumball 3000 venture.

Gumball 3000 is a group of companies with ownership of an apparel brand and a registered charity. Their annual celebrity motor rally covers approximately 3,000 miles of public roads.

The race is described as “one of greatest bucket list experiences possible behind a wheel” as it involves every continent across the globe for an epic event.

Most of the money made by Gumball 3000 is due to the apparel brand, which has collaborated with top brands including Puma, Adidas, and Nixon. Per Celebrity Net Worth, Cooper studied at Central St. Martin’s College of Art and Design and initially started his career as a fashion designer.

In addition to apparel, Gumball 3000 is behind other products, including cars, video games, and films. Their charitable organization gives money to help underprivileged kids in the United Kingdom.

Maximillion Cooper began dating Eve in at least 2011. That May, Complex reported the duo went to Barcelona, Spain, for the Gumball 3000 race. Ahead of the event, Maximillion bought Eve an expensive Rolls-Royce model and purchased another pricey car at the event.

They married in 2014 in Ibiza, Spain, the end location for that year’s Gumball 3000. Before dating and marrying Eve, Cooper was married to actor and producer Julie Brangstrup from 2003 through 2010.

While Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers is Eve’s first child, Cooper has four children from his previous marriage: Lotus, 19, Jagger, 17, Cash, 15, and Mini, 13.