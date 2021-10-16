Rapper Eve announces she is pregnant with first baby with husband Maximillion Cooper

Rap superstar Eve debuts baby bump on Instagram as she announced pregnancy. Pic credit:@ImageCollect.com/carrie-nelson

Eve, an American rapper and actress, announced that she is expecting her first child with her husband, Maximillion Cooper.

Eve, 42, debuted her large baby bump on her Instagram account and shared the news with her 2.3 million followers.

“Can you believe it, @mrgumball3000,” Eve captioned the photo, adding: “We finally get to tell everyone!!!!!”

In the Instagram statement, the legendary rapper revealed her due date and hinted at infertility issues in the past.

“You all know how long we’ve been waiting for this blessing!!!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022 🥰”

Eve is a highly-regarded rap artist and is considered one of the greatest of all time, earning a Grammy Award and BET Award for best female artists.

The rapper became the third female hip-hop artist to have a Billboard 200 number-one album.

The 42-year-old Philadelphia native had an impressive career as an actress, starring as Terri Jones in the Barbershop franchise.

Eve opened up about infertility issues

Eve was one of the co-hosts of the popular talk show, The Talk.

During an episode in 2019, Eve spoke about her struggle to get pregnant with her husband Max Cooper and the emotional damage it caused to her confidence via Essence magazine.

“Obviously, I’ve talked about my struggle with getting pregnant, and I didn’t talk about it for a long time because I felt shameful,” Eve revealed to her co-hosts.

“As a woman, you just think things happen naturally, and I felt like I was damaged. I felt like I was broken. I felt like, oh maybe I wasn’t good enough… it’s a very sad hurtful thing, but the more I held onto it, the worse I actually felt about it about myself.”

In her infertility battle, Eve said she had a myomectomy, which is a surgery to remove the fibroids from the wall of your womb.

She spoke about the surgery in an episode of The Talk inspired by actress Emma Roberts’s pregnancy, according to Madame Noire.

Who is Maximillion Cooper?

Eve reportedly began dating Max Cooper in 2010, and they married in 2014.

He is the CEO of Gumball 3000, a celebrity motor rally and apparel company. The British entrepreneur has three children from a previous marriage.

Eve revealed that she is expecting her first child in February 2022 but has not revealed the gender of the baby.