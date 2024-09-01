What is Ryan Seacrest’s net worth? The Wheel of Fortune host’s massive salary revealed

Ryan Seacrest‘s hard work has earned him beaucoup bucks.

The television icon is best known for his work as the host of the singing competition American Idol.

The 49-year-old megastar has added plenty of other jobs to his resume, earning him a hefty salary and adding to his impressive net worth.

Ryan has worked as a radio personality, television host, producer, and entrepreneur, proving he’s no one-trick pony.

With his latest upcoming business endeavor as the host of Wheel of Fortune, Ryan will be cashing in big time.

As the new host of Wheel of Fortune, Ryan will earn $28 million annually, compared to Pat Sajak’s $15 million-per-season salary.

Ryan Seacrest’s net worth is astonishing

How much have Ryan’s business endeavors earned the superstar? The figure is more than $100 million.

According to CelebrityNetWorth.com, Ryan is worth a hefty $450 million.

Ryan has long worked in the entertainment industry

In addition to his work on American Idol — which earns him $12 million per year — and his upcoming hosting gig on Wheel of Fortune, Ryan has had many other jobs.

Ryan worked for E! News for years as a reporter, hosting E! News and covering high-profile red-carpet events.

In 2006, he launched his production company, Ryan Seacrest Productions, which produced Keeping Up With the Kardashians, E!’s longest-running and most popular reality TV show.

Ryan took over Dick Clark’s position hosting New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, which reportedly earns him $1 million annually.

While co-hosting alongside Kelly Ripa on LIVE with Kelly and Ryan, the TV host earned an additional $15 million.

Ryan has added to his fortune with real estate investments, sponsorships, a clothing line, and more

Purportedly, Ryan has also earned big bucks in real estate. After purchasing and selling Ellen DeGeneres’ home, he landed a $14.5 million profit.

The Dunwoody, Georgia native is also a spokesperson for Casa Dragones tequila, has performed voiceover work, and launched a skincare line and a clothing line, Seacrest Style.

Back in April of 2024, while still dating his now ex-girlfriend, Aubrey Petcosky, Ryan promoted her wine-drinking card game, Sippin on Somethin’.

It’s unclear if Ryan had a hand in the business end, but he may be set to earn some money from that endeavor.

Ryan also hosts his radio show, On Air with Ryan Seacrest, and is a spokesperson for Health-Ade kombucha and the refillable and recyclable bottled water brand PATH.

Clearly, Ryan is a Jack of all trades, and keeping his business portfolio diversified has launched him into stardom and helped build his multi-million net worth.