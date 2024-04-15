What is Ryan Seacrest’s net worth? Here’s how the future Wheel of Fortune host earns his money

Ryan Seacrest is rolling in the dough due to his career in the entertainment industry.

The 49-year-old megastar has dabbled in multiple endeavors in his lifetime, earning him a hefty payout for his efforts.

Ryan became a household name in the early 2000s as the host of American Idol and has gone on to make a name for himself as not only a television host but also an executive producer and a radio host … he’s even launched a skincare and clothing line.

After accepting the position as the host of American Idol in 2002, Ryan went on to executive produce and co-host Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve in 2005 and recently signed a multi-year extension to continue hosting the NYE event.

In 2006, Ryan signed on as a reporter for E!, hosting E! News and covering high-profile red-carpet events.

Possibly Ryan’s most notable work within the E! franchise was launching Ryan Seacrest Productions in 2006.

Ryan Seacrest’s work in television and radio has earned him a fortune

Ryan’s production company was responsible for introducing Keeping Up With the Kardashians to viewers, E!’s longest-running and most popular reality TV show.

In addition to TV and radio jobs, Ryan serves as a spokesperson for Casa Dragones tequila, has done voice actor work, and has earned quite a bit of cash in the real estate market.

One thing’s for certain — Ryan Seacrest has proven himself to be a Jack of all trades — so how much is he worth?

According to CelebrityNetWorth.com, Ryan is worth an astonishing $450 million!

Ryan has racked up beaucoup bucks.

Ryan has raked in millions for his hosting duties

It’s reported that Ryan rakes in $1 million for his hosting duties on New Year’s Rockin’ Eve (each year) and earned an additional $15 million annually for his gig alongside Kelly Ripa on LIVE with Kelly and Ryan.

Ryan has also made a killing as the host of American Idol, earning upwards of $12 million per year for the sought-after position.

Ryan’s real estate moves have also reportedly earned him a lot of cash. Ryan purchased Ellen DeGeneres’ home in 2012 and walked away with a $14.5 million profit when he sold it.

The multi-talented superstar will add even more to his bank accounts later this year when he takes on the role of host of Wheel of Fortune in September 2024 following Pat Sajak’s retirement.

It’s estimated that Ryan will earn $28 million a year for the gig, making him one of the highest-paid hosts on television.