Ryan Seacrest goes public with Aubrey Paige on social media for first time in 3 years

Television icon Ryan Seacrest typically keeps his romantic life off social media, but his latest post proves how serious he is with his girlfriend of three years.

After three years of dating, Ryan has finally debuted his girlfriend, Aubrey Paige Petcosky, online.

Ryan and Aubrey began dating in 2021, and although Aubrey has featured her boyfriend multiple times on her Instagram feed, he hasn’t returned the favor.

However, that changed recently when Ryan posted a selfie of himself and his ladylove, Aubrey, on Instagram.

The upload featured a photo of Ryan and Aubrey acting silly as they snapped their selfie with an announcement.

Subscribe to our Competition Shows newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Ryan and Aubrey held up a set of cards in the pic, advertising Aubrey’s latest business venture, Sippin’ on Somethin’, a card game for wine drinkers.

Ryan Seacrest shouts out Aubrey Paige in his first social media post with his girlfriend of three years

In the post’s caption, Ryan congratulated his girlfriend, Aubrey, and plugged her new card game.

“Get ready for your next gaming obsession. ‘Sippin on Somethin’’ is a fun way to get to know your wines like you do your friends and family; it’s a card game that’s perfect for your next dinner party, date night, family night— you name it,” Ryan began his caption.

“It’s available now at sippinonsomethin.com and Indigo stores in Canada,” he continued. “Congratulations @aubreypaige_ for bringing this great idea to life, so proud of you @sippinonsomethin.”

Ryan keeps his love life off social media

Although Ryan’s Instagram share seemingly proves that he and Aubrey’s love story is still going strong, the couple’s relationship has been the target of breakup rumors for months.

Ryan has made several appearances in Aubrey’s Instagram feed. Still, whenever she posts an important occasion, and Ryan is nowhere to be seen, her followers typically assume it means they’ve gone their separate ways.

Aubrey typically ignores the comments asking whether she and Ryan are still an item, but back in January, she opted to shoot down the gossip with some subtle hints in her Instagram Story.

As Ryan tended to his New Year’s Rockin’ Eve hosting duties for New Year’s Eve, Aubrey was by his side in Times Square, snapping photos of her boyfriend in action.

Proving that the breakup rumors were just that – rumors – Aubrey snapped a shot of Ryan hosting in New York City and captioned the snap, “Go Baby Go!”

Will Aubrey be the first of Ryan’s girlfriends to get engaged to the American Idol star?

Another topic of contention has been whether or not Ryan will pop the question to Aubrey.

Ryan has dated his fair share of high-profile beauties over the years but has never gotten down on one knee or tied the knot.

Seeing how serious Ryan and Aubrey’s relationship has gotten, their fans have naturally questioned why Ryan hasn’t proposed yet.

It seems that Ryan may be content remaining a perpetual bachelor, however, although Aubrey’s fans have been rooting for her to become Mrs. Seacrest.