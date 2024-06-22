How much will Ryan Seacrest earn as the host of Wheel of Fortune?

Ryan Seacrest is preparing for a big payday.

Beginning this fall, the American Idol host will take on a new role hosting Wheel of Fortune.

Multimillionaire Ryan, who will join the illustrious Vanna White on stage, will take over the reins since Pat Sajak appeared in his final episode of Wheel of Fortune this month.

Pat’s finale episode was an emotional one … for himself, Vanna White, and their beloved fans.

Now that Pat is officially out of the picture at Sony Pictures Studios, his replacement, Ryan Seacrest, is getting ready to fill some big shoes.

Ryan will show Wheel watchers what he’s got beginning in September when Season 42 of Wheel of Fortune premieres.

Ryan Seacrest will reportedly earn more than Pat Sajak on Wheel of Fortune

Ryan knows that Pat set the bar extra high, so he’ll have his work cut out for him.

Replacing an icon is no easy task, and Ryan has some big shoes to fill.

So, will Ryan be compensated accordingly?

According to Radar Online, Ryan will rake in $28 million annually as the new host of Wheel of Fortune.

That’s a shockingly hefty figure, considering Pat earned $15 million per season.

Ryan’s Wheel of Fortune paycheck will also outweigh his American Idol paycheck, reportedly $12 million per season.

Will Ryan earn more than Vanna White?

It’s unclear if Vanna White negotiated a pay raise ahead of Ryan’s hiring.

The 67-year-old tile-turner reportedly got into a down-and-out bidding war last summer, trying to negotiate her salary.

Allegedly, Vanna wanted Wheel of Fortune producers to pay her “the same if not more” than her then-co-host, Pat Sajak.

We know that Vanna has already extended her contract with Sony Pictures Television for another couple of years.

Vanna will continue to film the popular weeknight game show through 2025, but her earnings remain a mystery.

Ryan’s co-worker Vanna faces a huge adjustment in her career

After Pat left, Vanna wasn’t sure she wanted to stay on Wheel of Fortune.

The duo worked together on stage for over four decades, building a close friendship.

So, when it came time for Pat to bid adieu to Wheel of Fortune, Vanna was understandably emotional.

“What an incredible and unforgettable journey we’ve had,” Vanna said in a pre-recorded video on Wheel of Fortune’s Instagram feed.

Vanna fought back tears as she continued, “And I’ve enjoyed every minute of it with you.”

Vanna had nothing but nice things to say to her new co-worker in Wheel of Fortune’s handoff video, despite chit-chat that she and Ryan don’t get along.

“Ryan, I know the contestants are going to love you,” Vanna told her future co-host.