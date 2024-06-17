Pat Sajak to appear in acting role following Wheel of Fortune retirement

Pat Sajak’s fans will get to see the TV legend in an all-new light.

That’s because the former Wheel of Fortune host will showcase his acting skills and appear in a play next year.

Wheel of Fortune fans have come to know Pat as a beloved game show host, but he’s also a talented actor.

In addition to spending his newly-acquired free time doing crossword puzzles and looking forward to playing with his future grandchildren, Pat will be busy again next year.

Pat will make his debut as Dr. Roy Flemming at the Hawai’i Theatre in Honolulu from July 31 through August 10, 2025.

As Variety confirmed, Pat will reunite with Joe Moore—a KHON-TV Hawai’i newscaster/actor and Pat’s longtime buddy—for the play Prescription: Murder.

Pat will play Dr. Roy Flemming in Prescription: Murder. Pic credit: hawaiitheatre.com

Pat and Joe will star opposite each other, as Pat portrays Dr. Flemming and Joe portrays Lieutenant Columbo.

Pat and Joe’s friendship began in 1968 when they both served at the American Forces Vietnam Network in Saigon.

Pat Sajak will play a ‘brilliant psychiatrist’ with a plan for murder

Prescription: Murder, a mystery-thriller, was a play originally written in 1962 by William Link and Richard Levinson, and the playwrights later turned their work into the TV series Columbo.

Pat’s character, Dr. Flemming, is a “brilliant psychiatrist … who hatches a plot with a perfect alibi to murder his neurotic and possessive wife.”

Lieutenant Columbo is “the seemingly bumbling detective who engages the psychiatrist in a cat-and-mouse battle of wits right up to the play’s surprising climax.”

Hawai’i Theatre announced Pat’s upcoming appearance on Instagram, sharing a screenshot of Variety’s article.

“Get ready for a thrilling night with Pat and Joe Moore in ‘Prescription Murder’ at Hawaii Theatre!” read the accompanying caption, along with a link to the Hawai’i Theatre’s website to purchase tickets.

Tickets for the performance range in price from $20 to $75, with VIP options available for meet-and-greets, personal photo ops, and autographed playbills.

All proceeds from the play will benefit the non-profit Hawai’i Theatre Center.

Pat will add to his acting resume

This isn’t the first time Pat has shown off his acting ability. The 77-year-old retiree has appeared in eight other plays alongside his co-star Joe Moore.

In addition, Pat has appeared in small roles in films such as Airplane II: The Sequel and The A-Team.

Pat talks about the end of his 43-year-long Wheel of Fortune career

Last summer, Pat Sajak told KHON’s Howard Dashefsky that, at the time, his impending retirement was a feeling of “celebratory mixed with melancholy.”

“I’ve been thinking about this for a long time. I’ve known that this was coming … So I’ve had time to get used to the idea,” Pat revealed.

“It’s not like I woke up the other day and said, ‘You know, it’s over.’ So there’s that,” he continued. “But it’s mixed emotions, sure.”