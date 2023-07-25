Vanna White ups the ante, wants ‘the same if not more’ than Pat Sajak’s Wheel of Fortune salary

Wheel of Fortune hostess Vanna White is looking to cash in and in a big way.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Vanna has been embroiled in some serious salary negotiations with Sony Pictures Television.

With her Wheel of Fortune contract reportedly set to expire next year, Vanna has been pushing for Sony to pay up.

The 66-year-old veteran tile-turner and record-setting clapper was initially pushing for Sony Pictures Television to give her half of her co-host Pat Sajak’s salary.

While Pat reportedly pulls in an astonishing $15 million per year, it’s believed that Vanna is earning just a fraction of that, raking in $3 million annually for her hosting duties, and without a raise in 18 years.

Now, forget vying for only half of Pat’s salary because an insider has revealed that Vanna is pushing even harder and wants even more.

Vanna White wants a salary equal to Pat Sajak’s, ‘if not more’

A source spoke with PEOPLE and revealed, “50 percent of Pat’s salary is so outrageous that no one in their right mind could say that it’s fair.”

“The negotiation is asking for much more than 50 percent of his salary,” they added. “It’s asking for the same pay — if not more.”

PEOPLE reached out to Sony Pictures Television for a comment, but they declined to speak on the matter.

What is Vanna’s future with the Wheel of Fortune franchise?

Vanna’s future with the Wheel of Fortune franchise is seemingly up in the air after her longtime co-host Pat, 76, announced his retirement, effective next year following Season 41 of the hit weeknight game show.

The dynamic duo has been working alongside each other for 41 years, much to viewers’ delight. But Pat’s departure from Wheel of Fortune has already caused quite a shakeup.

Pat’s replacement is another well-liked veteran television personality and host, 48-year-old Ryan Seacrest. Ryan will take over the hosting reins next fall, but it’s unclear whether Vanna will retain her co-hosting position, follow in Pat’s footsteps and retire, or be replaced altogether.

There was even chatter online that Ryan may be joined by his girlfriend, Aubrey Paige Petcosky, who is rumored to be replacing Vanna as the Wheel of Fortune hostess.

Regardless of what Vanna decides, it’s going to be bittersweet when Pat’s tenure comes to an end next season after working together for over four decades.

Vanna told PEOPLE in December 2022 that “it would be weird having somebody else” turning her letters. When asked about the end of her and Pat’s time together on Wheel of Fortune, Vanna admitted that’s not something she wants to consider.

“I don’t even want to think about that. I mean, we’re a team,” she told the outlet. “That’s depressing. I don’t even want to think about it.”

Wheel of Fortune airs weeknights on ABC.