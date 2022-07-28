Tori Spelling calls Candace Cameron Bure ‘an inspiration’ for how she handled JoJo Siwa drama

Tori Spelling (L) has praised Candace Cameron Bure for her handling of the JoJo Siwa controversy. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Tori Spelling has waded into the Candace Cameron Bure and JoJo Siwa drama by calling the Hallmark star an “inspiration” for how she handled the controversy.

Spelling commented on Bure’s Instagram page as Bure explained why Dance Moms star Siwa had called her the “rudest celebrity.”

The Full House star was “shocked” this week when she learned that Siwa had referred to her as the “rudest celebrity” in a TikTok video. She had no idea why and wanted to make amends.

Bure contacted Siwa and learned that the fuss all stemmed from when she had refused to pose for a photo for Siwa back when the Dance Moms star was just 11.

Candace Cameron Bure informed her Instagram followers that she told the young Siwa “not right now” after she’d requested a photo. This week Bure told Siwa, “I broke your 11-year-old heart. Ugh. I feel crummy,” and added, “JoJo, I’m so sorry.”

Tori Spelling was one of the many fellow celebrities who rushed to praise Bure for how she handled the situation. As well as calling Bure an inspiration, she also called Bure her “spirit animal” and admitted she had been left feeling very emotional by Bure’s response.

Spelling wrote: “[Candace] you are officially my spirit animal! So eloquently put. I’m sitting here crying 😭 watching this video. Rings soooooo true. You are truly an inspiration! Love u. Xo.”

At the time of writing, Spelling’s comments had received nearly 3,000 likes.

In Bure’s video explaining the situation, she told her followers that Siwa had said she hadn’t realized her TikTok would cause such a fuss. Siwa was also reluctant to tell Bure why she had called her the “rudest celebrity” because it seemed so “silly” now.

JoJo Siwa says Candace Cameron Bure is not ‘an awful human’

Meanwhile, JoJo Siwa herself has finally spoken out about the situation. In footage obtained yesterday by Page Six, the 19-year-old explained that she’d had a “rough experience” as a child when Bure refused to take a pic with her, but she admitted that that didn’t make her childhood hero “an awful human.”

Siwa added, “I think it just was an inconvenient time for her, and little 11-year-old me was just so pumped up and so excited, but that doesn’t mean she’s the worst human ever.”

In the meantime, Tori Spelling has recently been in the headlines creating drama herself after she appeared to ignore her husband Dean McDermott on Fathers Day, thereby creating more rumors of a potential split.