Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson have donated more plasma to help the fight against COVID-19

Hollywood acting legend Tom Hanks has stepped up once again to do his bit in the current battle against COVID-19.

He has donated more of his plasma amid hopes that it will help medical experts find a vaccine for the current pandemic that has spread across the globe.

Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were among the first celebrities (and, indeed, Americans) to contract COVID-19, which they were diagnosed with when Hanks was filming in Australia at the beginning of March.

The star of Forrest Gump posted several pictures of the medical procedure to his Instagram page.

Those of you who are too squeamish should perhaps avoid looking because two of the pics show the Hollywood giant hooked up to a tube with a big looking needle in his arm.

Tom Hanks gave up his plasma for medical research

The other photo is of himself or a medical worker holding up two bags of plasma. Hanks accompanied the pics with the following words: “Plasmatic on 3! 1,2,3 PLASMATIC! Hanx.”

Hanks and Wilson announced they’d tested positive for COVID-19 at the start of March, and they subsequently went into isolation for two weeks. Their spirits did seem to remain high as the star of Saving Private Ryan battled the illness and kept fans up to speed with their progress through Instagram.

While quarantining Wilson kept up the spirits of many of us by creating a Spotify playlist designed for quarantine, she called it Qurantunes.

Fans were initially concerned for Tom Hanks when it was revealed that his Diabetes and senior age put him in the danger category; however, he proved himself well able to withstand the illness.

Thankfully, they both conquered the illness and were able to return home to Los Angeles at the end of March.

Tom Hanks asked, “do you want our blood?”

Once they got home, Hanks announced he and Rita would both take part in a medical study to determine if their antibodies would be useful for scientists working on developing a vaccine.

Hanks was interviewed on the National Public Radio’s Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me! podcast in April when he told fans that “we just found out that we do carry the antibodies.”

The star said they instantly offered to help out in searching for a vaccine, “we have not only been approached; we have said, do you want our blood? Can we give plasma? And, in fact, we will be giving it now to the places that hope to work on what I would like to call the Hank-ccine (sic).”