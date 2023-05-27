The Challenge Season 39 cast rumors: Former finalist could return to the show after hiatus

Speculation continues regarding The Challenge Season 39, which MTV has not officially announced but is likely to start filming next month.

It was teased at the end of Season 38, aka Ride or Dies, as host TJ Lavin mentioned seeing everyone back for Season 39 before the final concluded.

With that, a recent announcement let fans know The Challenge: USA 2 is coming in August, giving viewers something Challenge-related to consume on CBS.

It will feature CBS reality TV stars and MTV Legends, making for a unique spinoff season.

Meanwhile, that’s left some wondering which cast members might appear for a 39th season on MTV.

Based on ongoing Season 39 spoilers and rumors, several returning cast members are considered possible competitors, and their common link could hint at the show’s format.

Former finalist among competitors mentioned for The Challenge Season 39

A recent tweet from Challenge insider and known spoiler account @GamerVev revealed three more cast members for a short list of potential competitors for Season 39.

They are Kim Tranka, Bettina Buchanan, and Melissa Reeves. Of those three individuals, Kim appeared as Colleen Schneiders’s teammate in Ride or Dies, while Bettina was Cory Wharton’s Spies, Lies & Allies teammate. However, Melissa, 31, headlines the trio with the most experience in The Challenge.

Challenge insider shows potential Season 39 cast members. Pic credit: @GamerVev/Twitter

She originally appeared on Ex on the Beach UK before moving to MTV’s The Challenge, debuting in the Vendettas season. She returned for Final Reckoning but got an early boot due to fighting with castmate Kailah Casillas.

She returned on Total Madness and had her best season yet, reaching the season’s final. She ended up quitting due to feeling unable to continue, and it was later revealed that she’d been competing while pregnant.

She’s been away from The Challenge since then, raising her daughter. Now it appears she’s ready to come back and potentially win a season.

The Challenge Season 39 could have a first-time format for the show

Based on the cast members presented so far at a Vevmo forum thread, the upcoming MTV season of The Challenge could have a much different look.

So far, all nine of the potential cast members is an individual who has yet to win a season of The Challenge. One of them is Sofia “Jujuy” Jimenez, who competed in The Challenge: Argentina and then partnered with Nelson Thomas during The Challenge: World Championship.

Another name revealed in the forum thread is Survivor’s Jay Starrett, who has appeared in three seasons of MTV’s competition show. His most recent appearance had him teaming up with Michele Fitzgerald on Ride or Dies.

Also mentioned in the thread are Spies, Lies & Allies’ Logan Sampedro and Emanuel Neagu. Competition-wise, neither reached the final, but they were among the stronger rookies that season.

As previously mentioned at the forum, Moriah Andrychowski (Jadea) from Ride or Dies and SLA’s Berna Cambeldek are also potential Season 39 cast members. However, no MTV Legends from shows such as Real World, Road Rules, or Are You The One? are listed among the cast members.

Based on early speculation, this could be a season featuring cast members who have never won The Challenge. With that, many fans hope that Season 40 will bring an all-winners format to the show, featuring some of the game’s biggest MTV Legends and first-time winners.

The Challenge Season 39 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: USA 2 premieres Thursday, August 10 at 10/9c on CBS.