Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green welcome first child together

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green welcomed their first child together, a son named Zane Walker Green.

The latest addition to the Burgess/Green family came one week after Sharna’s 37th birthday. The new parents shared the news on their respective social media pages with a black-and-white photo of an infant’s hand. The baby was the first child for Sharna and the fifth for Brian.

Brian has a son Kassius, 20, with his ex-girlfriend Vanessa Marcil. He also has three children with ex-wife Megan Fox, Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5.

The couple announced the pregnancy in February and enjoyed the journey with social media documentation along the way. Last week, Sharna’s nude pregnant pictures caused quite a stir, with fans admiring the beauty of the photoshoot.

Sharna Burgess announced the birth of her son on her Instagram page, including his name, Zane, and time of birth. Sharna shared the information with her 970k followers, who extended congratulations and well-wishes.

Sharna made the big reveal with a photo featuring a baby hand and an adult hand, presumably her baby daddy Brian’s hand.

She wrote in the caption, “Zane Walker Green 06/28/2022 at 12:12pm My heart is now forever outside of my body.”

Brian Austin Green shared the same photo on his social media page, announcing his son’s birth.

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green’s relationship history

Brian and Sharna started dating in 2020 and announced the relationship in January 2021. Brian had just come from a ten-year marriage to Jennifer’s Body actress Megan Fox, which resulted in three beautiful children.

The new couple soon began working together on the show, which made Sharna a household name, Dancing with the Stars. The two appeared on Season 30 of Dancing with the Stars as partners. Sharna and Brian did not last long on the show and were eliminated in 13th place, a career-low for the professional dancer.

Shortly after the disappointing result on DWTS, Sharna announced her pregnancy. She shared on an Instagram Story that she was on birth control during the conception. She wrote, “Ahhhh yes. Yes, it was. I was on birth control. We were thinking of trying mid to late this year lol. But the Universe made her own plan, found a window, and went for it.”

Sharna and Brian appeared very happy with the unexpected surprise and showed public excitement leading up to the news.