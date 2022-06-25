Pregnant Sharna Burgess poses nude, shows off growing baby bump

Dancer Sharna Burgess at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Sharna Burgess went nude for a stunning maternity shoot with her large baby bump on full display.

The pregnant Dancing With the Stars dancer is expecting her first child with Brian Austin Green.

The professional dancer has been documenting her pregnancy and recently shared photos from her baby shower.

Sharna revealed that she and the Beverly Hills, 90210 star are expecting to welcome their new baby on the Fourth of July.

DWTS star Sharna Burgess goes nude for her birthday

Ms. Burgess clutched her baby bump as she posed nude and reflected on self-love and becoming a mother for the first time.

“37. And it keeps gettin better 🤍,” she wrote.

Sharna continued, “I reflected on my last 5 years today. From an emotional rock bottom, to beginning my journey of seeing and knowing myself, of loving myself and knowing what I want and need. To today… having everything I’ve ever dreamed and more. Life, this life I’m living, who it’s with and the life growing inside me was always there waiting for me, waiting for me to be ready for it.”

She went on to reflect on her life and living without regret as she reflect on turning 37.

“Trust the divine timing of life. Everything happens as it is meant to. Every choice, every fall and every triumph. Every heartache and every blessing. I wouldn’t change a single thing about my 37 years on this planet. The good bad and ugly all lead me right here, To true wholehearted joy and unconditional love. I have everything I need, and yet I know there is so much more to come. 🤍”

Green reportedly started dating Burgess in October 2020. They announced earlier this year that they are expecting their first child together.

The 48-year-old actor has three sons with ex-wife Megan Fox: Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5. He also has a 20-year-old son from a previous relationship with Vanessa Marcil.

Sharna reveals text to Megan Fox

Sharna revealed on Nick Viall’s podcast, The Viall Files, that she reached out to Megan after a few months of dating Green.

She also revealed what she text the Transformers actress after getting her number from Brian Austin Green.

“Hey, I’m around your kids all the time; if you ever want to know anything about me or if you ever want to get coffee, let me know,” Sharna said that she wrote. “They’re amazing kids; I love them and if there is any way I can support you in being part of this situation, let me know.”

Sharna added that Megan appreciated the gesture and they appear to have a cordial relationship.